ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Senator Markey Urges Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) To End Use of Facial Recognition & Surveillance Technology

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US trails China in key tech areas, new report warns

Imagine a future in which the most skilled U.S. tech workers can’t find jobs, authoritarian regimes exert more power than democratic governments, freedom of expression is replaced by open censorship, and no one believes the U.S. military can deter conflict. All this could happen if China surpasses the United States in key technology areas, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, led by former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and Google co-founder Eric Schmidt.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy