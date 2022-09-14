Senator Markey Urges Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) To End Use of Facial Recognition & Surveillance Technology

Imagine a future in which the most skilled U.S. tech workers can’t find jobs, authoritarian regimes exert more power than democratic governments, freedom of expression is replaced by open censorship, and no one believes the U.S. military can deter conflict. All this could happen if China surpasses the United States in key technology areas, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, led by former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and Google co-founder Eric Schmidt.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO