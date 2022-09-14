Senator Markey Urges Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) To End Use of Facial Recognition & Surveillance Technology

Read full article on original website
Democratic senators call on ICE to stop use of ‘Orwellian’ facial recognition, surveillance
Two Democratic senators called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to discontinue its use of facial recognition and other surveillance technologies that they say threaten individual privacy rights. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a letter to ICE acting Director Tae Johnson on Monday pointing to...
Former US ambassador warns about data tracking, says the US is making China's surveillance job easier
Big quote: The Federal Trade Commission asked for opinions about data economy and commercial surveillance, and former US ambassador Karen Kornbluh described the situation with grave and unambiguous words. The Federal Trade Commission recently hosted a public forum on Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security Practices, an online-only event where...
Report warns hackers are stepping up attacks on public and private computer systems
A new report from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike warns that hackers are stepping up attacks on computer systems, both private and public. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with Shawn Henry, president and chief security officer of CrowdStrike Services, about what these threats mean.
US trails China in key tech areas, new report warns
Imagine a future in which the most skilled U.S. tech workers can’t find jobs, authoritarian regimes exert more power than democratic governments, freedom of expression is replaced by open censorship, and no one believes the U.S. military can deter conflict. All this could happen if China surpasses the United States in key technology areas, according to a new report from the Special Competitive Studies Project, led by former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work and Google co-founder Eric Schmidt.
Consumer Groups Call for Action to Limit Forced Arbitration in Banking Contracts
Advocates warn that arbitration clauses harm consumers in cases of fraud. A coalition of consumer advocacy groups called on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to take action to limit the use of forced arbitration clauses in banking contracts in order to protect consumers who may become the victims of fraud perpetrated by the banks.
