Destinations that encourage “take-a-book-leave-a-book” create a community without borders. Upon arriving at my family’s annual trip to Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, this summer, I made a beeline for the shared bookshelf at Abigail’s Lakeside Cottages, where we’ve stayed every summer since my kids were babies. I always travel with a few books to leave behind so that I can take home new ones. The honest nature of the free book economy is part of what makes it so special. I began to scan the spines available to me. Did I want to re-read Firefly Lane, a classic I’ve enjoyed several times? Danielle Steel? I had binged all of her novels in sixth grade, pilfered from my mom’s bedside table. Maybe the Tattooist of Auschwitz? I wasn’t fast enough–my brother grabbed that one first. The colorful green spine of a hardcover novel grabbed my eye. I actually do judge books by their covers, and I am a sucker for colorful ones. I plucked it from the shelf. Mine.

