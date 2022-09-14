Read full article on original website
Related
'I Lived in a Celebrity's Mansion, The Luxury They Left Behind Was Incredible'
It seemed like her entire house was really representative of her whole creative and colorful persona.
Fiction: What a Happy Avenue. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo. They pin him down up against the fence, in deep snow… he’s outmanned and overmatched. One of these wolves could handle this […] The post Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Men, Tell Us About The Toxic Things Your Dad Did That Stuck With You
Plenty of men live with generational trauma that started with toxic ideas they learned from their fathers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Puts the Fear of God in a Crocodile Just by Pulling Off Her Slipper: VIDEO
Crocodiles may be one of the most terrifying creatures on Earth. But when they threaten our pets, we hone into a sense of bravery we never knew we had. At least, that’s what happened when a croc set its eyes on this woman’s dog. A video of an...
FodorsTravel
The Audacious Chaos of Hotel Take-a-Book Leave-a-Book Programs
Destinations that encourage “take-a-book-leave-a-book” create a community without borders. Upon arriving at my family’s annual trip to Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, this summer, I made a beeline for the shared bookshelf at Abigail’s Lakeside Cottages, where we’ve stayed every summer since my kids were babies. I always travel with a few books to leave behind so that I can take home new ones. The honest nature of the free book economy is part of what makes it so special. I began to scan the spines available to me. Did I want to re-read Firefly Lane, a classic I’ve enjoyed several times? Danielle Steel? I had binged all of her novels in sixth grade, pilfered from my mom’s bedside table. Maybe the Tattooist of Auschwitz? I wasn’t fast enough–my brother grabbed that one first. The colorful green spine of a hardcover novel grabbed my eye. I actually do judge books by their covers, and I am a sucker for colorful ones. I plucked it from the shelf. Mine.
Fiction: Gambling with Monkeys. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Apartment Therapy
The Set Design in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Puts the Holy in This Megachurch Mockumentary
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., ”which is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock, features a bevy of grand yet modern interiors set in a Southern Baptist megachurch, as well as an Atlanta mansion. The film follows Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Sterling K. Brown) and his wife, Trinitie (portrayed by Regina Hall) in a mockumentary-style tale about how the couple overcomes a recent scandal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Minutes: A Lengthening Is a Quietly Moving Portrait of Life Before the Holocaust
The film is built around three minutes of footage captured in a Polish town in 1938, not long before the Holocaust
Comments / 0