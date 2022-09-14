ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night

Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Astros play the Athletics in first of 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (52-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -314, Athletics +250; over/under is 8...
#The Houston Astros#The Detroit Tigers
Eric Haase sitting Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 312 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .251 batting average with a...
Álvarez, Verlander Power Astros Over A's

No hand soreness was evident Friday for Yordan Álvarez. The Houston Astros clubbed four hits off Oakland A's starting pitcher Adrián Martínez, all for home runs with Álvarez leading the charge. Álvarez swatted three solo home runs off Martínez, becoming the first Houston batter to hit...
Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury

Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
Ryan Kreidler not in lineup Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Kreidler is being replaced at third base by Harold Castro versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 41 plate appearances this season, Kreidler has a .189 batting average with a .541 OPS, 1...
Kotsay: Command top priority for A's after loss to Astros

The Athletics fell 5-0 to the Houston Astros on Friday at Minute Maid Park, but the final stat line might be misleading due to the dominance displayed by one player: Yordan Álvarez. Álvarez had Adrián Martínez's number at the plate. The 25-year-old went off for a hat-trick, hitting three...
