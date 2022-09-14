Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 18 to 23, 2022
Libra season begins on the 22nd bringing some beauty and balance to what has been a slightly chaotic September. Happy birthday to our witty, gracious and (sometimes) perfectionist Libras like Hilary Duff, Usher and Gwen Stefani. The moon is waning this week so energy might be lower than usual. With...
SFGate
Horoscope for Saturday, 9/17/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): By the time everyone signs off on a project it will be ready for burial. You need to do something to get things up and running now. That creative life you save may be your own!. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You don't...
Weekly horoscope for September 11 to 17: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 – APR 20. The new try-anything path of Mercury brings out some unusual answers to routine questions – and at least one change in your regular routine. After a time of toeing the line, you’re free to be your true self again, at work and at home.
ohmymag.co.uk
Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Allure
Your Sagittarius September 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Sagittarius personality profile. Happy September, Sagittarius. You're ruled by Jupiter, the lucky planet of expansion, and this month is all about personal growth and spreading your wings. At the end of last month, a new moon in Virgo saw you reconnecting with friends. Remember, Sag, friends, and a support system outside of romantic relationships is crucial to your well-being. Continue to keep them close, because you might feel sensitive on Friday, September 2, when Mercury opposes (a difficult aspect) your ruling planet, Jupiter, leaving you prone to paranoia. If you start to feel overwhelmed, give your friends or loved ones a call, and remember that you're never alone.
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
Your Weekly Horoscope Includes Mercury Retrograde & A Full Moon In Pisces, So Buckle Your Seatbelt
You better get ready for a wild ride, because your horoscope for the week of September 5 to 11 is a rollercoaster from start to finish. But that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy yourself! After all, who doesn’t love a little drama every now and then? You gotta spice things up from time to time, lest life become too boring for your liking. In fact, you may start seeing your relationships very differently this week. Once Venus—planet of love—enters selfless, helpful and practical Virgo on September 5, you may begin to place more value in the facts rather than the fantasies....
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They’re An Inspiration To Everyone
There’s never a dull moment in the sky, because astrology always gives us something to look forward to. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Mercury retrograde *insert eye roll emoji here*. Fortunately, it’s the last Mercury retrograde of the year, but three zodiac signs will have the best week of September 5 to September 11 (and for now, they’re in the clear). We can all benefit from a little constructive criticism, so be sure to keep an open mind this week. After all, with Venus entering meticulous Virgo on September 5, energies surrounding romance, finances and guilty pleasures will be put...
TODAY.com
What September's full moon in Pisces means for you and your sign
The full moon arrives on Sept. 10, 2022 and is nicknamed the Harvest Moon because of its proximity to the autumnal equinox on Thus, Sept. 22 in the northern hemisphere. Therefore, September's full moon marks the beginning of a new season. The days will become shorter, the air chillier, and the trees barer, depending on where you live.
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 21 to August 27
NOV 23 - DEC 21. An aim-higher sun plus the strength to make and re-make all central bonds in your life… this can be a turning point week for you. Venus adds in the ability to tell the truth 100% in love, even if this is not the easiest path.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
ohmymag.co.uk
Virgo season: These 3 zodiac signs will have the worst time
Now that Virgo season is well underway, you’ll probably want to know if the planetary transits over the next few weeks will treat you kindly or send you in a tailspin. The good news is that these transits—apart from the dreaded Mercury retrograde on September 9th—aren’t too intense. That said, these three zodiac signs may have a more challenging time than the rest:
Comments / 0