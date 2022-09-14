Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
Shaq reveals worst teammate he ever had in NBA
Shaquille O’Neal clashed with Penny Hardaway, beefed with Steve Nash over a TV show (yes, really), and even came to physical blows with Kobe Bryant. But there is one specific teammate who was even worse than all those guys for O’Neal. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal...
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Fluid Three-Point Shooting Form: "LeBron James Likes This"
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. They have added a bunch of young players to the bench and have added Patrick Beverley to the roster to improve their defense. The only thing that has been left for them to take care of is the...
Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"
The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
On Friday, the Utah Jazz waived two players (Xavier Sneed and Paris Bass).
Ja Morant Knows Some Players Don’t Like Him
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies just had a breakout season in 2021-22. The star player earned 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists a game. He took to the floor with personality, flare, and a sort of energetic drive that would make Kobe Bryant smile. The guard and his...
New York Knicks Land Jordan Poole In Major Trade Scenario
Some people say that money is the root of all evil. Others say that it makes the world go around. One way or another, one thing is clear: a lot of decisions are made with money in mind. The NBA is no exception. With a salary cap and a luxury...
Shaquille O’Neal Picks Michael Jordan As The Best Player And The 3-Peat Lakers As The Strongest Team That He Played For
To this date, Shaquille O'Neal remains one of the most dominant players to ever play in the NBA. The Diesel entered the league during the 1990s, the era was perfect for big man, and he took full advantage of it. He started to flaunt his talent in his rookie year...
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LeBron James Is Hyped After Dennis Schroder Returns To The Los Angeles Lakers: "So Damn Happy To Have You Back!"
When the Los Angeles Lakers offered Dennis Schroder a 4-year, $84 million extension in 2021, they would have hoped to have him around as a key piece to their championship puzzle for the years to come. In a roundabout way, that is the case now in 2022, as Schroder, who famously rejected that big offer, finds himself back on the team.
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”
Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
Jeff Hornacek Will Be Jazz Assistant Coach Under Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz have made some massive changes over the last few months following a loss in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. They first traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and after weeks of speculation, they also shipped off All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pacers bringing in ex-Rick Carlisle Mavericks player
You can take Rick Carlisle out of Dallas, but you can’t take the Dallas out of Rick Carlisle. Evan Sidery of Basketball News reported on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers are adding veteran forward James Johnson to their training camp roster. Guard Langston Galloway will also be joining the Pacers for camp, Sidery adds.
