New York City, NY

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Shaq reveals worst teammate he ever had in NBA

Shaquille O’Neal clashed with Penny Hardaway, beefed with Steve Nash over a TV show (yes, really), and even came to physical blows with Kobe Bryant. But there is one specific teammate who was even worse than all those guys for O’Neal. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal...
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"

The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
Ja Morant Knows Some Players Don’t Like Him

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies just had a breakout season in 2021-22. The star player earned 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists a game. He took to the floor with personality, flare, and a sort of energetic drive that would make Kobe Bryant smile. The guard and his...
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”

Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
Jeff Hornacek Will Be Jazz Assistant Coach Under Will Hardy

The Utah Jazz have made some massive changes over the last few months following a loss in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. They first traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and after weeks of speculation, they also shipped off All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
