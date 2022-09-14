Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord
Amtrak on Thursday worked to accommodate travelers whose plans were disrupted this week ahead of a tentative railway labor agreement. Crowds were noticeably smaller at New Jersey stop on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York hours after the agreement was announced, customers said. Amtrak cancelled several...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County Port, Waterway and Beach District Commission
The St. Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach District was originally established by the Florida Legislature in the late 1930s to fulfill a requirement of the Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Augustine Inlet project. The legislation gave the district ad valorem taxing authority as well as a broad range of...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers take part in international coastal cleanup around Jacksonville, beaches
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Volunteers hit beaches and parks across Northeast Florida as part of an international coastal cleanup Saturday morning. There were at least 30 different locations where people could participate. Dozens of volunteers in Neptune Beach picked up debris on the beach or anything that might have...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County Airport Authority Board
The St. Johns County Airport Authority is a special taxing district that operates the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. It is overseen by a five-member elected board. This year, three of the seats on the board are up for election and will be on the November ballot for all voters. News4Jax...
News4Jax.com
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. – Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for...
News4Jax.com
Long-anticipated County Road 210 widening project to start soon in St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer. St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
News4Jax.com
Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County referendum: 1-cent sales tax
Voters in St. Johns County will decide in November if they want to pay a little more in sales tax to help fund the county’s explosive growth. The county’s commissioners voted 4-to-1 to place a one-cent sales tax increase on the general election ballot. The county’s “to-do list”...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County Community Development Districts
Residential developments in St. Johns County where a governmental unit was created to serve the specific needs of its community are selecting candidates for their development district’s Board of Supervisors. Community Development Districts’ responsibilities may include stormwater management, potable and irrigation water supply, sewer and wastewater management, and street...
Comments / 0