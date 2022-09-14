ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed

11:01 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022: An earlier version of this article misspelled California Air Resources Board spokesperson David Clegern’s name as Clergen. Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower.
Strongest in a decade: Alaska braces for powerful storm

The strongest storm in a decade could be upon Alaska's western coasts this weekend as forecasters warned of a front bearing hurricane-force winds, massive seas, and enough rain for coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight is spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but...
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
