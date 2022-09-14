Read full article on original website
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
11:01 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022: An earlier version of this article misspelled California Air Resources Board spokesperson David Clegern’s name as Clergen. Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower.
Strongest in a decade: Alaska braces for powerful storm
The strongest storm in a decade could be upon Alaska's western coasts this weekend as forecasters warned of a front bearing hurricane-force winds, massive seas, and enough rain for coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight is spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but...
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial
White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
Oops: California cops easily find hit-and-run suspect after crash leaves impressive clue
A recent hit-and-run crash in Northern California left quite an impression. After allegedly rear-ending his Ford F-250 pickup truck on Sept. 6 into a BMW sedan stopped at a red light on Roseville Parkway, the Ford driver fled the scene at a high speed, Roseville police said. The suspect wasn’t...
How much has your rent increased? This interactive map shows you what’s up in Florida
Rent continues to increase across South Florida. If you signed a lease and feel you have a deal, brace yourself: You could be getting a big jump in rent when you renew. So how much more are we paying? This map shows you. Click the Data Table tab to break down the numbers by ZIP Code.
