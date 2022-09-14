DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO