After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking summer heat Friday, rain chances this weekend

DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.
Here’s why you might see a hazy sky this weekend in Michigan

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been tracking wildfire smoke, and it may be heading our way. According to the National Interagency Fire Center in their most recent report, there are currently 97 large fires that have burned 900,282 acres in nine states. NWS reports the smoke from these fires...
Beautiful weather ends the week in Metro Detroit before rain moves in

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. We have loads of comfortable temperatures around Metro Detroit as we wake up this morning. Most areas closer to Downtown Detroit start in the middle and upper 50s, while some of our suburbs will see temps dip down into the lower 50s. Some spots will have patchy fog once again.
Warm temperatures with rain chances returning for Metro Detroit on Sunday

The dry weather sticks around as we had throughout Saturday night, but we will bring in a little more cloud cover overnight Saturday and early on Sunday morning. An isolated shower is possible in our Northern Zones overnight, but most will stay dry. Expect partly cloudy skies, not as chilly overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s for everyone.
Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know

Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
Grant Hermes: Local 4′s weekend morning show is expanding - here’s what to expect

We’ve got big news, that is we’re bringing you more news on the weekend mornings!. Starting Saturday (Sept. 16), Local 4 News is expanding our weekend mornings to three full hours starting at 6am. We’re really excited to keep bringing you the news that you need to know that impacts you and your family every single day from your favorite morning team; Priya Mann, Bryan Schuerman and me!
Live at 8: All 4 Pets special on Local 4

Catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special on Thursday night!. The special airs at 8 p.m. on Local 4, and streaming on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit. Watch it live in the video player below:. Here’s what to expect:. Our new WDIV-Local 4 promo star is a jumping...
