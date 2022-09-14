Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking summer heat Friday, rain chances this weekend
DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why you might see a hazy sky this weekend in Michigan
The National Weather Service (NWS) has been tracking wildfire smoke, and it may be heading our way. According to the National Interagency Fire Center in their most recent report, there are currently 97 large fires that have burned 900,282 acres in nine states. NWS reports the smoke from these fires...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beautiful weather ends the week in Metro Detroit before rain moves in
DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. We have loads of comfortable temperatures around Metro Detroit as we wake up this morning. Most areas closer to Downtown Detroit start in the middle and upper 50s, while some of our suburbs will see temps dip down into the lower 50s. Some spots will have patchy fog once again.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm temperatures with rain chances returning for Metro Detroit on Sunday
The dry weather sticks around as we had throughout Saturday night, but we will bring in a little more cloud cover overnight Saturday and early on Sunday morning. An isolated shower is possible in our Northern Zones overnight, but most will stay dry. Expect partly cloudy skies, not as chilly overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s for everyone.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 Michigan deer management cooperator patch celebrates 50th anniversary: Here’s how to get one
This year celebrates 50 years of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer management cooperation patch. The patch was first produced in 1972. Brian Shaw from Spring Arbor designed the winning 2022 deer patch design. The annual deer patch design contest is open to everyone and takes place in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery ticket worth $390,000 or $25,000 yearly for life sold at Warren party store
WARREN, Mich. – A lottery ticket worth $25,000 per year for life or a $390,000 lump sum was sold at a party store in Warren. On Thursday night, the Lucky For Life white balls drawn were: 02-18-27-41-45. The winning ticket was bought at Happy Days Party Store on Schoenherr Road in Warren, Michigan Lottery officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm temperatures, sunshine on Saturday, tracking rain for Sunday in Metro Detroit
After plenty of sunshine to end the week, we will keep the dry weather in for at least the first half of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine as we work throughout our Saturday. It will be warm with some dense morning fog possible. High temperatures are heading for the middle 80s by the time we get to Saturday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know
Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grant Hermes: Local 4′s weekend morning show is expanding - here’s what to expect
We’ve got big news, that is we’re bringing you more news on the weekend mornings!. Starting Saturday (Sept. 16), Local 4 News is expanding our weekend mornings to three full hours starting at 6am. We’re really excited to keep bringing you the news that you need to know that impacts you and your family every single day from your favorite morning team; Priya Mann, Bryan Schuerman and me!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live at 8: All 4 Pets special on Local 4
Catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special on Thursday night!. The special airs at 8 p.m. on Local 4, and streaming on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit. Watch it live in the video player below:. Here’s what to expect:. Our new WDIV-Local 4 promo star is a jumping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
