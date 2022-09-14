ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
aroundambler.com

Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24

There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Wyomissing, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Berks Weekly

Houlahan works to secure $2M for new Alvernia University Allied Health Programs, address nursing shortage

Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) toured Alvernia University’s John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne Monday to receive an update on their expansion into downtown Reading and future plans. The second phase of their expansion will add a new Physician’s Assistant (PA) program and modernize the university’s nationally-ranked nursing and...
READING, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
KEMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fundraising#Charity#Firstenergy Stadium#Ugi Energy Services#Berks Countians#Alcon
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair

Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
OLEY, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning couple with Kovatch ties purchases former KME buildings

A couple with strong ties to the Nesquehoning community are helping breathe new life into the former KME/Rev Group facility buildings on the south side of Route 54. The site’s new owner, One Industrial Holdings LLC, announced this week the acquisition of the remaining buildings from REV Group. The buildings on the north side of Route 54 were purchased earlier this year by Reading and Northern Railroad for use by the maintenance of way department.
NESQUEHONING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Row Officers Send Letter to Harrisburg Urging Impeachment of Commissioner Halcovage

A letter was drafted on Wednesday by Schuylkill County's elected officials urging the House Judiciary Committee to impeach Commissioner George Halcovage. The letter is signed by Commissioner Barron L. Hetherington, Commissioner Gary Hess, Clerk of Courts, Controller Sharyn Yackenchick, Recorder of Deeds Ann Dudish, Register of Wills Theresa Santai Gaffney, Sheriff Joseph Groody, and Treasurer Linda Yeich.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Hopewell Furnace to commemorate National Public Lands Day

Hopewell Furnace invites the public to join in commemorating National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24th. Held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages the use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.
ELVERSON, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy