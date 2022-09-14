ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

KSAT 12

Key Texas industries could face bottlenecks over railroad labor dispute

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas industries that transport commodities ranging from agriculture to petroleum products via railroad could face bottlenecks as soon as this weekend as large railroad companies and unions representing railroad workers remain locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Why does Texas have so many elections, and why do few people vote in them?

The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like Sarah F., Edson S. and Jay J. for asking us why there are so many elections in Texas, and if that contributes to the state’s low voter turnout. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates over text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Abrams' strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments

DECATUR, Ga. – Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats' nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy, outlined to...
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Tower of the Americas this October

SAN ANTONIO – Prost! Oktoberfest is returning to the Tower of the Americas this fall. Guests can sample beers from more than 24 Texas and European breweries from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Steins and lederhosen are encouraged as you sip on styles from lager to pale ale. Oktoberfest...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough...
POLITICS
KSAT 12

Comptroller, railroad commissioner, lieutenant governor: What do Texas state officials actually do?

The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like Kenneth S., Colette T. and others for asking us to define statewide officeholders’ roles. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates over text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Texas’ child welfare agency is once again blocked from investigating parents who provide gender-affirming care...

