KSAT 12
California governor buys billboards in Texas, 6 other states to promote abortion services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has funded billboards in Texas and six other states advertising abortion services in his state. The billboards launched on Thursday, Newsom announced on Twitter. They advertise a new publicly funded website that launched earlier this month. “Just launched billboards in 7 of...
KSAT 12
Key Texas industries could face bottlenecks over railroad labor dispute
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas industries that transport commodities ranging from agriculture to petroleum products via railroad could face bottlenecks as soon as this weekend as large railroad companies and unions representing railroad workers remain locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions.
KSAT 12
La Raza Unida celebrates 50 years of activism, fighting injustices for Mexican Americans
SAN ANTONIO – This month marks 50 years since La Raza Unida Party became a national organization founded in South Texas, pushing back against injustices and inequities facing the Mexican American community for decades. “You’re never too young when there is injustice to stand up for yourself and for...
KSAT 12
Why does Texas have so many elections, and why do few people vote in them?
The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like Sarah F., Edson S. and Jay J. for asking us why there are so many elections in Texas, and if that contributes to the state’s low voter turnout. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates over text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
KSAT 12
Abrams' strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments
DECATUR, Ga. – Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats' nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy, outlined to...
KSAT 12
Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents.
KSAT 12
How to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The deadline is Oct. 11
Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. The 2022 midterm election date is Nov. 8 and if you want to cast your ballot, you’ll need to be sure you’re registered to vote. This election year is an important one with all 435 seats in the...
KSAT 12
20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio
The fall season starts next week, and soon we’ll be able to go outside without immediately breaking a sweat (fingers crossed). That means it’s time to start planning those fall camping trips if you haven’t already. We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San...
KSAT 12
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Tower of the Americas this October
SAN ANTONIO – Prost! Oktoberfest is returning to the Tower of the Americas this fall. Guests can sample beers from more than 24 Texas and European breweries from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Steins and lederhosen are encouraged as you sip on styles from lager to pale ale. Oktoberfest...
KSAT 12
Parents of Uvalde shooting victim urge Ted Cruz to support gun control, to no avail
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The parents of a child who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting met with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday and asked him to support a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons.
KSAT 12
DPS director apologizes for Robb Elementary shooting response, says Uvalde will soon be ‘safest city in Texas’
The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing on behalf of law enforcement for the botched response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde that claimed 21 lives just over three months ago. Moments after his apology came an unexpected promise. He said Uvalde would become...
KSAT 12
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was enough...
KSAT 12
Comptroller, railroad commissioner, lieutenant governor: What do Texas state officials actually do?
The Texas Tribune is answering reader questions ahead of the midterms about elections and the issues Texans are voting on. Thanks to readers like Kenneth S., Colette T. and others for asking us to define statewide officeholders’ roles. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates over text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919.
KSAT 12
Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Texas’ child welfare agency is once again blocked from investigating parents who provide gender-affirming care...
KSAT 12
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations after election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections. The Dallas Morning...
KSAT 12
Rio Grande Valley teacher charged after 5-year-old nephew dies in hot car, district says
A teacher in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested a month after a 5-year-old boy died because he was left inside a hot vehicle on campus, according to district officials. La Joya ISD told KSAT that Diana Treviño-Montelongo, 37, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide. Treviño-Montelongo was booked...
