ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Railroad strike: How a looming nationwide labor strike could impact local communities

ROANOKE, Va. – Supply chain issues along with commuter routes are just some areas that could see an impact from a nationwide freight railroad strike. Norfolk Southern Corporation operates trains out of Roanoke on a daily basis. However, operations can soon be coming to a pause as two major rail unions continue disputing working conditions and scheduling with management.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
WSLS

Virginia sees 1,832 new coronavirus cases Friday, 11,600 new cases in the last week

As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,070,182 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,657 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,885 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
WSLS

VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
WSLS

Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges at an IRS office in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Thursday. Yellen said the agency plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives to...
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSLS

Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

PHOENIX – The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy