WSLS
Railroad strike: How a looming nationwide labor strike could impact local communities
ROANOKE, Va. – Supply chain issues along with commuter routes are just some areas that could see an impact from a nationwide freight railroad strike. Norfolk Southern Corporation operates trains out of Roanoke on a daily basis. However, operations can soon be coming to a pause as two major rail unions continue disputing working conditions and scheduling with management.
WSLS
AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1. This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,832 new coronavirus cases Friday, 11,600 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,070,182 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,657 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,885 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall. Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax...
WSLS
VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
WSLS
Flags to be flown at half-staff for National POW/MIA Recognition Day
RICHMOND, Va. – Actions and a day to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice. On Thursday, President Biden declared September 16 to be National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Biden said on this day, “we seek out answers for the families of service members still missing in action” and “pay...
WSLS
Yellen calls for modernized IRS at Maryland field office
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage 21st century challenges at an IRS office in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Thursday. Yellen said the agency plans to hire 5,000 new customer service representatives to...
WSLS
Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts
PHOENIX – The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem...
