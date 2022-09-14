ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Conservative Party#Senate Leadership#Republican Primary#Election State#Gop#House#Fbi#Democrats#Republicans
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

House Republicans

Are demanding a hearing on Joe Biden’s plans to cancel hundreds of billions of outstanding federal student loan debt. Democrats aren’t likely to take up the GOP request. What's happening: House Republicans are calling for an oversight hearing on the Biden administration’s plans to cancel hundreds of billions of outstanding federal student loan debt in the coming months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TIME

The Republican Running for Senate in Colorado Says Trump Lost. But Does That Make Him a Moderate?

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe O’Dea likes to campaign as a moderate in Colorado, a state where O’Dea’s fellow Republicans haven’t had a whole lot of success of late. He likes to highlight his support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden—who won Colorado by 13 points—signed into law. He sees value in the Inflation Reduction Act’s $4 billion earmark for easing the pain caused by the drought along the Colorado River. And he criticizes the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs that ended federal protections for abortion rights.
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

It's on: House GOP whip hopefuls crack their own whips

The race for House majority whip in the next Congress is so heated that the three Republican candidates are already recruiting their own whips. Emissaries for the whip contenders — Reps. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) — are helping drum up support among GOP colleagues if Republicans win back the majority in November, as expected. The trio’s strategies for rounding up support in the race for what would be the No. 3 House GOP position are starting to diverge as they seep into view, from one-on-one meetings to group sessions.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy