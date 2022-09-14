Learning the early indications of autism and becoming familiar with the regular developmental milestones that your kid should be hitting are two of the essential things you can do as a parent or caregiver. The age at which an autism diagnosis is made and the severity of the early indicators of autism varies greatly. In their earliest months, some babies show signs. Others show signs of conduct as early as age 2 or 3. Not every child with autism exhibits all of the symptoms. Many youngsters who do not have autism display a couple of these behaviors, which is why it is hard to diagnose. Because autism is a spectrum condition, it can range from mild to severe and affect people of all races, socio-economic backgrounds, and ages.

