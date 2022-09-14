Read full article on original website
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
How Does Your Body Remember Trauma?
Trauma can be held in the body, leading to physical symptoms years later — such as headaches, jumpiness, chronic pain, and dissociation. When you have an overwhelming experience, your logical mind might feel “over it” before your body does. In his 2014 book “The Body Keeps the...
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
Simple Ways to Improve Your Mental Health Without Therapy
Therapy is expensive. Sliding scale payments, insurance and online therapy options can make it more affordable, but the fact is, therapy is still out of reach for a lot of people. Traditional therapy can cost anywhere from $100 to $200 per session without insurance. Online therapy services like BetterHelp and...
Stage 4 Endometriosis vs. Endometrial Cancer: Effect on the Uterus
Endometriosis is a condition caused when tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside the uterus, where it should not be. This condition is noncancerous and not deadly, but it can significantly affect your quality of life. Endometriosis is not cancer and does not seem increase the...
Timing of meals may affect mental health, study suggests
The time of day -- or especially night -- that you eat may affect your mental health, according to a small new study. Researchers created a simulated shift-work schedule and found increases in depression and anxiety for those eating at odd hours. "Our findings provide evidence for the timing of...
Can Bacterial Vaginosis Cause Infertility?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a common bacterial infection in women. It occurs when the balance of bacteria in the vagina changes. When there are more harmful bacteria than good bacteria in the vagina, bacterial vaginosis can occur. Bacterial vaginosis raises the risk of premature birth and low-birth-weight babies in pregnant...
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
Men, What Were Your Dad's Most Toxic Beliefs And How Did They Impact You?
Plenty of men live with generational trauma that started with toxic ideas they learned from their fathers.
Video: Red flags for heart failure during pregnancy
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. Deaths from heart disease in women who are pregnant or delivered a baby within one year has increased over the previous 30 years. Dr. Demilade Adedinsewo, (Demi-lad-ay Ah-ded-in-shay-woah) a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the red flags for...
How to Relax Your Mind When Stressed
We look at simple techniques to relieve stress and give your brain a break. During high stress, we may feel our minds racing with ruminating thoughts. Pressure from work, relationship issues with your partner, financial concerns — it all can feel overwhelming and all-consuming. of people in the United...
COVID-19 commission slams governments' response as 'untrustworthy,' urges investigation into virus origins
Governments around the world "showed themselves to be untrustworthy and ineffective" during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to several million deaths and a "massive global failure" at multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published Wednesday. "Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional...
How to avoid IVF injection bruising, according to an acupuncturist
We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. We can all agree that social media has its pros and cons, but increasing awareness about little-discussed topics can be one of its many gifts. Chrissy Teigen's recent pregnancy announcement included a photo of IVF injection bruising on her leg, which led to an outpouring of responses from other women who have experienced the same thing.
How to Find Out if Your Child is Autistic
Learning the early indications of autism and becoming familiar with the regular developmental milestones that your kid should be hitting are two of the essential things you can do as a parent or caregiver. The age at which an autism diagnosis is made and the severity of the early indicators of autism varies greatly. In their earliest months, some babies show signs. Others show signs of conduct as early as age 2 or 3. Not every child with autism exhibits all of the symptoms. Many youngsters who do not have autism display a couple of these behaviors, which is why it is hard to diagnose. Because autism is a spectrum condition, it can range from mild to severe and affect people of all races, socio-economic backgrounds, and ages.
