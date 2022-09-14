ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Johnson ads lies are changing peoples minds. What a shame. Yes he paid no taxes in 2018 because he was below poverty level income. Ate ramen noodles and pb & jelly sandwiches which I can relate too. Yes he qualified for Badger care too. Now he has his grandfathers inheritance to help him campaign. But can’t overcome Johnson lies with no merit. Johnson tried to over throw out states election votes by working with fake electors. Plus on Jan 6 he was one who tried to stall Pence from certifying Bidens win. Johnson will not be getting my vote. He a MAGA corrupt Republican. Vote blue 💙💙💙 to weed out the congressional crap. We need new blood in congress. Not bought and paid for by lobbyist.

