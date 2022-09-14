Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
Sergio Alcantara walks off Dodgers in 10th with 3-run homer, Diamondbacks avoid sweep
The Diamondbacks came within inches of winning on a play that is about as heart-stopping as any in a baseball game. Instead, they had to settle for a mere walkoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Wednesday night. After Jake McCarthy was cut down trying to steal home with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Sergio Alcantara connected for a three-run home run in the 10th to give the Diamondbacks...
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs
Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
Stop calling Dansby Swanson a one-hit wonder
For the life of me, I can’t comprehend why people think Swanson has only been good for just this season. First off, Swanson hasn’t just been “above average” this year. He’s been arguably the best shortstop in baseball, ranking 10th in the entire league in FanGraphs WAR, but let’s take this all the way back to 2019 for those people who seem to think Swanson is a one-hit wonder.
The Braves will be even better in 2023
The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
White Sox Analyst Has A Tony La Russa Demand
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team for some time because of some heart-related health issues. In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken the reins in an interim capacity and the team has picked things up as of late. But back to...
Reds Acquire Minor League Infielder from Red Sox in Tommy Pham Trade
A month after dealing outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds received their 'player to be named later' Wednesday. The Reds have acquired infield prospect Nicholas Northcut, completing the Pham trade. Northcut was not a top-30 prospect...
Ian Anderson’s disappointing season ends with an injury
Ian Anderson‘s 2022 has been one to forget. Despite the Braves giving him plenty of opportunities to work out the kinks at the major-league level, he was unable, leading to a demotion to Gwinnett, where his struggles continued. In four starts for the Stripers, Anderson posted a 5.40 ERA,...
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday
Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
White Sox slug five HRs, defeat Guardians
Yoan Moncada had four hits, including one of five home runs by the visiting Chicago White Sox, helping them to
Luis Severino Brought The Heat In Latest Rehab Start
The unfortunate reality of Luis Severino over the past several years has been the bad luck he’s had with injuries. He currently is on a rehab assignment after a suffering a low-grade right lat strain. But his rehab has looked pretty good so far. He’s started 16 games for...
Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins
The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
Yankees infield preparing to get serious reinforcements
Surprisingly, the New York Yankees have won 8 of their last 10 games despite facing significant adversity in the bullpen and both infield and outfield positions. The injured list is still compromised of a long list of impact players, but the team is expecting reinforcements in the next two weeks.
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Sliding Catch Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final series against the San Francisco Giants this season with a 4-0 win at Oracle Park. The game was played in front of a national audience as part of the “Friday Night Baseball” stream on Apple TV+. Logan Webb entered the night...
Guardians' Zach Plesac reportedly dropped by agency after latest injury
While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.
Lars Nootbaar Shares A Heartwarming Albert Pujols Story
Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
