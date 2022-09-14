ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Accused of Stabbing a 21-Year-Old Woman to Death

OAKLAND — Police arrested a man about one hour after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. The suspect is being housed behind bars ineligible for release on bond, pending a plea hearing on September 28. Jose D. Guardadolora , a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco, was arrested September...
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Man convicted of murder for 2011 East Palo Alto shooting

A 31-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, San Mateo County prosecutors said Wednesday. Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
climaterwc.com

Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City

A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman

SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose stabbing suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
BEN LOMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Palo Alto reaches settlement in suit over gas transfers

The city of Palo Alto would issue refunds totaling $17 million to its gas customers under a proposed settlement with Miriam Green, a resident who sued the city over its historic practice of transferring funds from its municipal utility to pay for basic city services. Attorneys for both sides in...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man sought in indecent exposure case at Mountain View pharmacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View have released photos of a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman while shopping at a pharmacy over the Labor Day holiday weekend.According to officers, the incident took place at the Walgreens pharmacy on the 100 block of El Camino Real around 5:40 a.m. on September 4. The victim told police she was shopping when the suspect approached her in one of the aisles. While looking at merchandise, the woman said the man spoke to her briefly before exposing himself to her.Police said the man purchased several items with cash and left the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

2 children among 4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse

(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority. The structure was described as a […]
DALY CITY, CA

