Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
nowplayingnashville.com
MUSIC CITY SKINNY | SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
Billy Strings, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile Win at Americana Honors & Awards show (NowPlayingNashville) The awards show at the Ryman annually provides the capstone of the week, and this year’s edition didn’t disappoint. Artists were greeted with a red carpet outside the venerable structure, and the venerable Ryman glittered throughout the night with performances by Allison Russell (Album of the Year), Brandi Carlile (Song of the Year), The War and Treaty (Duo/Group of the Year) Sierra Ferrell (Emerging Act of the Year) and Larissa Maestro (Instrumentalist of the Year).
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
clarksvillenow.com
Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe ministry to the homeless, dies at 60
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenny York, founder and director of Manna Café Ministries, died this morning at age 60 after a battle with cancer. His death was announced this afternoon by Manna Cafe. Arrangements for his funeral have not yet been announced. York started Manna Café 12...
Nashville African Street Festival celebrates 40 years this weekend
Nashville’s African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend and organizers are celebrating 40 years.
Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors
The restaurants announced the unexpected closures on social media.
WSMV
‘She was a super woman’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
z975.com
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Pilgrimage Festival returns for 8th year
The music and cultural event, founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds during the two-day event in Williamson County.
Two closed Nashville restaurants could reopen as new concepts
Two restaurants suddenly closed this week in Music City. Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern announced their closures via Instagram on Tuesday.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?
NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
Nashville Scene
Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets
Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
Lebanon shop restores classic truck for grandfather with ALS before he dies
A grandfather called for help to complete a project. It was something that couldn't be more important to him and the matter was urgent.
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
Comments / 0