Nashville, TN

MUSIC CITY SKINNY | SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

Billy Strings, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile Win at Americana Honors & Awards show (NowPlayingNashville) The awards show at the Ryman annually provides the capstone of the week, and this year’s edition didn’t disappoint. Artists were greeted with a red carpet outside the venerable structure, and the venerable Ryman glittered throughout the night with performances by Allison Russell (Album of the Year), Brandi Carlile (Song of the Year), The War and Treaty (Duo/Group of the Year) Sierra Ferrell (Emerging Act of the Year) and Larissa Maestro (Instrumentalist of the Year).
Nashville Scene

Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue

As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
WSMV

'She was a super woman'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
z975.com

I Finally Ate At Johnny's Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
WKRN News 2

Pilgrimage Festival returns for 8th year

The music and cultural event, founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds during the two-day event in Williamson County.
KISS 106

Did You Know that There's a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?

NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
Nashville Scene

Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
