Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at Town Square
Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Town Square Mall that occurred on Saturday night, according to an 8 News Now source.
Apparent murder-suicide leaves two dead in Las Vegas
An apparent murder-suicide has left two people dead in their forties after a tragedy in Las Vegas. LVMPD says that it happened in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook.
A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'
At the time he was killed, Jeff German was researching another potential story about Robert Telles In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be. The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing. "He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like...
Clark County elected official jailed for murder speaks from behind bars
For the first time, we're hearing from Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested last week for murdering a local journalist.
8newsnow.com
NLVPD: 2 dead in North Las Vegas after apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Las Vegas. A man and a woman both in their 40s were found dead in the 2400 block of Rocky Brook Street, police said. Officers responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival,...
‘I’m somebody who has made mistakes,’ Clark County elected official accused of journalist’s murder says from jail
Speaking from a jail cell and to the public for the first time since his arrest, Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles said he is prepared to defend himself against allegations he murdered a Las Vegas investigative reporter.
Las Vegas man accused of killing woman to be featured on national TV show
Erick Rangel-Ibarra is a suspect in the killing of Lesley Palacio. Her body was found dumped near Valley of Fire State Park in August 2020.
How long could it be until Rob Telles’ murder trial starts?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County public official Rob Telles is in custody, facing murder charges related to the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. Many are asking how long it might take to prosecute the case. 8 News Now Investigators discovered that it isn’t unusual for a murder case to last five years or […]
Staff attacked inside Las Vegas-area prison, DOC refuses to provide details
Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
San Diego Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend to Death in Las Vegas
A man suspected of murder in Las Vegas remained in custody Thursday after police apprehended him in Ridgeview-Webster. Authorities received a tip that the suspect was at a family member’s house in the 4900 block of Date Street, according to OnScene.TV. San Diego police set up a perimeter nearby...
Las Vegas man accused of murdering mother arrested holding knives, teddy bear
A Las Vegas man accused of stabbing and killing his mother surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, documents obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators said.
Las Vegas police: Manager of convenience store stole over $16K by posing as robbery victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing embezzlement charges after police said she stole more than $16,000 from the convenience store where she worked while allegedly being part of a staged robbery. Latoya Hall, 32, was the manager of an ampm located in the central Las Vegas valley when she acted as the victim […]
news3lv.com
Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
CCSD employee arrested, faces grand larceny charges, police say
Clark County Police have arrested an employee following an investigation at Sierra Vista High School in the southwest valley.
Feds: Las Vegas man posed as barber to obtain COVID relief money
A Las Vegas man is facing a federal charge in connection with an alleged PPP loan scam where he posed as a barber.
Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
‘She was a great mom,’ Parents of woman found dead with her baby
Family and friends of a young mother gathered Wednesday night to remember her. The family of 21-year-old Makayla Adams organized a vigil.
CCSD employee arrested on larceny, theft charges
Clark County School District Police have arrested an employee on theft and grand larceny charges after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School. Roy Goodell was arrested on charges related to obtaining money under false pretense.
