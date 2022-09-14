ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
touristmeetstraveler.com

Renfe Runs Trial To Allow Large Dogs On Trains In Spain

Renfe is running a three-month trial to see if allowing medium to large dogs on trains in Spain is viable. Up until now, with the exception of guide and therapy dogs, passengers were only able to travel with small dogs, under 10 kilos (22 lbs). Moreover, they have to be kept in a carrier at all times during the journey.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy