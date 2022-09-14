Read full article on original website
Dave Matthews Band Announces Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour
Dave Matthews Band has announced a string of North American headlining tour dates this fall, which include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Coming off his annual celebrated Labor Day weekend stint at the Gorge in Washington State, Matthews and his acclaimed band are ready for more.
Roxy Music Celebrates 50 Years of Romanticism and Art-Rock on Reunion Tour: Concert Review
Just over 50 years ago, on the same day, June 16, 1972, two albums were released that changed the landscape of rock and its sartorial splendor: Roxy Music’s eponymously titled debut and David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” While each album was conveniently tagged as part of the start of glam-rock and its slow movement from Britain to the U.S., “Roxy Music” was something that “Ziggy Stardust” was not, despite the latter’s grandeur: downright weird. Dressed in a mix of ’50s greaser leather, silver spacesuits and more feathers than a revival of “La...
Stereogum
Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022
L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
6 of the Most Unforgettable Metallica Live Performances
Metallica has been a constant in the music world ever since vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich first founded the metal band in 1981. And as odd as it may sound, we’ve found comfort in the realness of Metallica’s thrashing on more than just a few occasions. So, in an attempt to capture some of our favorite moments from the Los Angeles-hailing band (albeit a difficult task), we’ve compiled six of their most unforgettable live performances below. Keep reading and we’re certain you’ll find yourself transported into the mosh pits of metal magic.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall’, Where CCR Choogles Their Way Through The Summer Of Love And Beyond
The efficient, economical Netflix music doc Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall focuses mostly on the band’s two-year run of widespread success, a clutch of hit albums and singles, and a string of high profile live performances. As Travelin’ Band narrator Jeff Bridges tells us, in 1969 and ‘70, Creedence challenged the Beatles for the title of biggest band in the world. Live and archival footage of CCR, a lot of it unseen, makes up the bulk of the doc, which was directed by Beatles Anthology helmer Bob Smeaton. TRAVELIN’ BAND: CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL...
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More
Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly. The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
thecheyennepost.com
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Why you should definitely own Encore: Live In Concert by Argent
Argent's studio albums may have underwhelmed, but it all came together on the adventurous, surprising Encore: Live In Concert
The Mars Volta keep the fans guessing on super slinky comeback album
Thought The Mars Volta had confounded you enough? Nope, here’s their pop album
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Spellbinding Royal Albert Hall Concert Finally Sees the Light of Day: Album Review
What a long, strange trip the long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall concert album and film has taken in the half century since it happened. The show and the on-the-road footage were recorded by the BBC during the group’s first European tour in April of 1970, but never broadcast. The recording presumably got hung up in the notorious legal battles between the group and its original label, Fantasy Records, although footage from the concert popped up at various times over the decades (even in a TV commercial for a budget Creedence greatest-hits album in the ‘80s). Even more confusingly, Fantasy...
Jazz master Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, the renowned jazz pianist who made a 1960s pop crossover that saw him become an unexpected hitmaker, died Monday. The Ramsey Lewis Trio recorded their jazz-inflected take live at the Washington night club Bohemian Caverns, after which the song broke into the Billboard top songs chart -- a rarity for jazz in a world whose airwaves were dominated by sugary pop, rock and R&B. They found similar success with two more singles, a funkified version of "Hang On Sloopy" by the McCoys, which also won a Grammy, and "A Hard Day's Night" from the Beatles.
Charlie Puth has set the dates for his 2022 North American 'One Night Only' Tour
Charlie Puth is going on tour. Set to bring his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE, to fans across North America with the One Night Only tour. The pop star will kick off his 8 stop run on October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts. Finishing up in Los Angeles at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 9.
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!
Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
‘Between Me And My Mind’ Finds Phish’s Trey Anastasio Contemplating The Trip So Far
According to the non-profit organization Food Allergy Research & Education, also known as FARE, nearly 11 million people suffer from seafood allergies in the United States alone. A roughly equal number suffer from an allergy to the jam band Phish and, sadly, I am one of them. Phishheads, please take note: I’m not saying they’re bad. I know how that plays out. I am just saying that I am personally immune to their unique charms. In preparation for this article, however, I consulted with a friend and fan of the group who explained to me how their combination of folksy...
