ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Roxy Music Celebrates 50 Years of Romanticism and Art-Rock on Reunion Tour: Concert Review

Just over 50 years ago, on the same day, June 16, 1972, two albums were released that changed the landscape of rock and its sartorial splendor: Roxy Music’s eponymously titled debut and David Bowie’s “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” While each album was conveniently tagged as part of the start of glam-rock and its slow movement from Britain to the U.S., “Roxy Music” was something that “Ziggy Stardust” was not, despite the latter’s grandeur: downright weird.  Dressed in a mix of ’50s greaser leather, silver spacesuits and more feathers than a revival of “La...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022

L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
CHICAGO, IL
American Songwriter

6 of the Most Unforgettable Metallica Live Performances

Metallica has been a constant in the music world ever since vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich first founded the metal band in 1981. And as odd as it may sound, we’ve found comfort in the realness of Metallica’s thrashing on more than just a few occasions. So, in an attempt to capture some of our favorite moments from the Los Angeles-hailing band (albeit a difficult task), we’ve compiled six of their most unforgettable live performances below. Keep reading and we’re certain you’ll find yourself transported into the mosh pits of metal magic.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
California, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Loudwire

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding

Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall’, Where CCR Choogles Their Way Through The Summer Of Love And Beyond

The efficient, economical Netflix music doc Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall focuses mostly on the band’s two-year run of widespread success, a clutch of hit albums and singles, and a string of high profile live performances. As Travelin’ Band narrator Jeff Bridges tells us, in 1969 and ‘70, Creedence challenged the Beatles for the title of biggest band in the world. Live and archival footage of CCR, a lot of it unseen, makes up the bulk of the doc, which was directed by Beatles Anthology helmer Bob Smeaton. TRAVELIN’ BAND: CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Bello
Person
Oleta Adams
American Songwriter

Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More

Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly. The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”
CELEBRITIES
thecheyennepost.com

French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne

CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Concert#Art#Anthrax#Franklin Music Hall
Variety

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Spellbinding Royal Albert Hall Concert Finally Sees the Light of Day: Album Review

What a long, strange trip the long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall concert album and film has taken in the half century since it happened. The show and the on-the-road footage were recorded by the BBC during the group’s first European tour in April of 1970, but never broadcast. The recording presumably got hung up in the notorious legal battles between the group and its original label, Fantasy Records, although footage from the concert popped up at various times over the decades (even in a TV commercial for a budget Creedence greatest-hits album in the ‘80s). Even more confusingly, Fantasy...
MUSIC
AFP

Jazz master Ramsey Lewis dies at 87

Ramsey Lewis, the renowned jazz pianist who made a 1960s pop crossover that saw him become an unexpected hitmaker, died Monday. The Ramsey Lewis Trio recorded their jazz-inflected take live at the Washington night club Bohemian Caverns, after which the song broke into the Billboard top songs chart -- a rarity for jazz in a world whose airwaves were dominated by sugary pop, rock and R&B. They found similar success with two more singles, a funkified version of "Hang On Sloopy" by the McCoys, which also won a Grammy, and "A Hard Day's Night" from the Beatles.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
NFL
Decider.com

‘Between Me And My Mind’ Finds Phish’s Trey Anastasio Contemplating The Trip So Far

According to the non-profit organization Food Allergy Research & Education, also known as FARE, nearly 11 million people suffer from seafood allergies in the United States alone. A roughly equal number suffer from an allergy to the jam band Phish and, sadly, I am one of them. Phishheads, please take note: I’m not saying they’re bad. I know how that plays out. I am just saying that I am personally immune to their unique charms. In preparation for this article, however, I consulted with a friend and fan of the group who explained to me how their combination of folksy...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy