Texas Gov. Abbott Sends More Migrants To Vice President Harris' Home
Migrants — including a one-month-old baby — arrived at Harris’ U.S. Naval Observatory residence on Saturday.
GOP governor migrant plot reminiscent of “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s
In the '60s, Black families were promised a better life in northern cities such as Hyannis, but found nothing but empty promises when they arrived. The so-called “Reverse Freedom Rides,” a forgotten piece of U.S. history, seems eerily similar to the situation of the nearly 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week.
Trump's Former Accounting Firm Now Turning Over His Financial Records To Congress: Report
The House Oversight Committee will use the information in its investigation of allegations of conflict of interest when Trump was in office, and any possible violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause.
Biden declares emergency for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. read more.
Activist group helps Venezuelan migrants flown to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- Venezuelan migrants who took flights from Texas to Sacramento in the last two days said they had no choice in where they ended up, according to an activist group helping them.It's also unclear who paid for their flights. It's the latest development in the shuffling of asylum seekers from the U.S. border to blue states.A grassroots organization that supports migrants called NorCal Resist shared a photo of newly arrived migrants on its Facebook page. It showed the migrants helping the group distribute food and goods at their monthly distribution in Sacramento.Two other migrants helped the group deliver a...
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
LOÍZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jetsabel Osorio Chévere looked up with a sad smile as she leaned against her battered home. Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and no one has offered her family a plastic tarp or zinc panels to replace the roof that the Category 4 storm ripped off the two-story home in an impoverished corner in the north coast town of Loiza. “No one comes here to help,” the 19-year-old said. It’s a familiar lament in a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people where thousands of homes, roads and recreational areas have yet to be fixed or rebuilt since Maria struck in September 2017. The government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 official post-hurricane projects, and seven of the island’s 78 municipalities report that not a single project has begun. Only five municipalities report that half of the projects slated for their region have been completed, according to an Associated Press review of government data.
Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S.: ‘War crimes of massive proportions’
“It's so important for everyone to see the true face of this aggression,” Oksana Markarova said.
