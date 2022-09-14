Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
Florida Leads: Sunshine State Nationally Recognized for Economic and Educational Achievements
Tallahassee— Florida has been recognized with national distinction for being the top state across economic and educational fields. The State obtained ‘first place’ in economic freedom, higher education, freedom in education, and for the quantity of business formations. Governor Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary highlighted the accomplishment through a tweet Wednesday evening:
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Breaks Fundraising Record While Crist Raises $20 Million in Just Over one Month
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis broke the national fundraising record this Friday, September 16th. A study by Open Secrets research group revealed the accomplishment. Governor DeSantis’ campaign has raised $177.4 million thus far, surpassing previous record-holder and ex-California Gubernatorial Candidate Meg Whitman. See Open Secrets’ study breakdown below:. As...
Comments / 0