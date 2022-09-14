Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Team Slams ‘Dividin’ Biden’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) team continues to direct criticism at President Joe Biden (D), saying he’s “on a warpath against conservatives.” Gov. DeSantis finds himself embroiled in controversy this week after sending undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, home to many influential figures including the Obamas. Gov. DeSantis, calling Biden ‘Dividin’ Biden,’ further ties Crist to Biden as Florida gears up for the November election.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Breaks Fundraising Record While Crist Raises $20 Million in Just Over one Month
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis broke the national fundraising record this Friday, September 16th. A study by Open Secrets research group revealed the accomplishment. Governor DeSantis’ campaign has raised $177.4 million thus far, surpassing previous record-holder and ex-California Gubernatorial Candidate Meg Whitman. See Open Secrets’ study breakdown below:. As...
Comments / 0