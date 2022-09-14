Read full article on original website
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Changes to the Board of Directors
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI. Effective at the close of business on September 19, 2022, the common shares and listed common share purchase warrants will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company will continue to trade their securities on the NEO Exchange. ________________________________________
Binance's Effort To Buy Voyager Assets Could Be In Jeopardy By National Security Concerns: Report
Voyager Digital VYGVQ filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in July. Since then, several companies have offered to buy the company's assets. FTX Trading Ltd. and Binance are in the race to acquire Voyager's digital assets. FTX had made an offer that was rejected in July. Now, Binance's attempt to purchase the crypto lender's assets could face a hurdle.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") ADCT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain...
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of MNRL, STOR, STR, OCSL
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MNRL and Sitio Royalties Corp. whereby MNRL shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of MNRL common stock owned on the closing date.
Securities Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Latch, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. ("Latch") LTCH. The action charges Latch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Latch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Latch investors have suffered significant losses.
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start...
