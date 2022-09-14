Read full article on original website
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Two Superior residents begin circulating petition to overturn board of trustees approval of life sciences development
On Thursday, the Superior Town Clerk’s office conditionally approved a referendum petition to circulate and obtain signatures in protest of the recent vote by the town’s board of trustees passing the ordinance to develop Coal Creek Innovation Park, destined to be a life sciences campus downtown. Residents Ryan...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services
(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects
State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
Fire tears through Denver homeless encampment
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the homeless encampment located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board
Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
No one seems to know who owns this Denver bridge, but everyone's mad about it
DENVER — A pedestrian bridge in Denver is closed because it needs repairs, but repairs can't happen because no one seems to know who owns the bridge. Denverite first reported on the frustration over the closure of the bridge that crosses Cherry Creek where Delgany Street dead-ends. “It’s well-loved...
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
Missing man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Park
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
cpr.org
Speed cameras, unpopular but shown to make roads safer, could become a lot more common in Colorado
Speeding is a common factor in the rising numbers of traffic deaths across Colorado, yet the state’s law enforcement agencies are limited in how they can use a proven tool to slow drivers: automated speed cameras. That could change under proposed legislation requested by state Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield.
Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes
The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022. The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax...
KKTV
3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
