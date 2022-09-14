ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

David Heitz

'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services

(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board

Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022. The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

