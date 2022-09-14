One-bedroom $995 in Putney. Entryway has closet for coats, boots, and shoes. Kitchen and dining area has pantry or storage, and living room–open concept first floor, second floor has bedroom and bathroom. Rent includes heat, rubbish pickup, parking, plowing included. 1-year lease, $995, first, last security. No pets. Non-Smoking property. Accepting applications …Leave a message s.brookapt@yahoo.com ( On the Current Moover Bus Route) Apt available on Oct 22 maybe sooner.

PUTNEY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO