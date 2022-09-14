Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health Pain Management offers new treatment for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
(WFRV) – It’s a condition that affects more than one million people for year. Dr. Amy Yeatman from Bellin Health Pain Management is the first in the area to offer minimally invasive lumbar decompression or ‘mild’. Dr. Yeatman tells Local 5 Live viewers more about Lumbar...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
Expert weighs in on why DeSantis is campaigning for Michels
MADISON, Wis. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made news this week for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, will campaign in Green Bay Sunday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. That will mark the second time a national figure has campaigned for Michels, who was...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
seehafernews.com
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 14, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, September 14, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
School districts respond to online threat determined to be not credible
Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools
MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
spectrumnews1.com
Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry
APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
