SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Twitter, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PROG Holdings, Inc. - PRG
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PROG Holdings, Inc. ("PROG" or the "Company") PRG. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980. The investigation concerns whether PROG and certain...
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MNSO, LTCH and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, WEBR and LFST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Securities Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Latch, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisition Corp. ("Latch") LTCH. The action charges Latch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Latch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Latch investors have suffered significant losses.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ENOB MNSO TSP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
A senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, says that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc META has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure. In his latest book, "True North: Leading...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
This Fintech Stock Has 1 Dark Cloud on the Horizon
For some companies, relying on a huge customer is a double-edged sword.
Changes to the Board of Directors
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 8, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the resignation of Harinder Bains as a director of the Company effective September 7, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Bains for his service. On Behalf of the Board of Directors. LEXSTON...
AutoZone, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $38.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.1% to $2,167.01 in after-hours trading.
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
FedEx, NCR, International Paper And Other Big Losers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares dipped 36.4% to close at $8.49. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 28.7% to close at $7.87.
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Tesla Sued To Hold Elon Musk 'Accountable' For 'Misleading And Deceptive Statements' On Autopilot, FSD
A California-based Tesla Inc TSLA owner has sued the electric carmaker, saying that the company and its CEO Elon Musk are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software. Tesla owner Briggs Matsko has said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to...
Monthly Dividend ETFs
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
