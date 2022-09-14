Read full article on original website
Related
city-sentinel.com
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) is sponsoring Fall Child Advocacy Awards.
Oklahoma City -– Nominations from the public are now being accepted for the Fall Child Advocacy Awards presented by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA). Criteria for the awards and online nomination forms are available at https://oica.org in the “Awards” tab. The four awards are the...
city-sentinel.com
Cognitive Dissonance: A Commentary
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has an unfunded liability of over $2 billion dollars and wants to do more! Can you guess who will be required to pick up the tab?. Two out of three Corporation Commissioners (Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy who are reported to have taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from attorneys, lobbyists, and PACs involved in these cases) have saddled us with $330 million of additional debt by using bonds.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
city-sentinel.com
Reagan Smith names Matt Giroux project manager and archaeology coordinator
Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith, Inc., a state, federal and Tribal project management consulting firm, recently promoted Matt Giroux to Project Manager and Archaeology Coordinator. Giroux’s promotion will support the continuation of natural and cultural resource protection and development at Reagan Smith in their mission of aiding clients in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-sentinel.com
OKC Beautiful and Love, Tito’s Block to Block provides fruit trees to local communities
OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Beautiful, whose mission is to develop a more sustainable and beautiful Oklahoma City, has partnered with the Love, Tito’s Block to Block community garden and farm program, which seeks to increase access to fresh and healthy produce for communities. Inspired by Tito's farm at the...
Comments / 0