The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has an unfunded liability of over $2 billion dollars and wants to do more! Can you guess who will be required to pick up the tab?. Two out of three Corporation Commissioners (Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy who are reported to have taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from attorneys, lobbyists, and PACs involved in these cases) have saddled us with $330 million of additional debt by using bonds.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO