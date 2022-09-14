ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cognitive Dissonance: A Commentary

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has an unfunded liability of over $2 billion dollars and wants to do more! Can you guess who will be required to pick up the tab?. Two out of three Corporation Commissioners (Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy who are reported to have taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from attorneys, lobbyists, and PACs involved in these cases) have saddled us with $330 million of additional debt by using bonds.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
GUTHRIE, OK
Reagan Smith names Matt Giroux project manager and archaeology coordinator

Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith, Inc., a state, federal and Tribal project management consulting firm, recently promoted Matt Giroux to Project Manager and Archaeology Coordinator. Giroux’s promotion will support the continuation of natural and cultural resource protection and development at Reagan Smith in their mission of aiding clients in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
