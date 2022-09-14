ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
JACKSON, MS

