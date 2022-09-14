Two New Documentaries Directed By Oscar® Nominee Stanley Nelson and Nicole London Offer Fresh Perspectives on Iconic Historical Figures

The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO