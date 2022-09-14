Two New Documentaries Directed By Oscar® Nominee Stanley Nelson and Nicole London Offer Fresh Perspectives on Iconic Historical Figures

Read full article on original website
Savannah Film Fest: ‘Docs to Watch’ Panel, New Doc Award and Special Doc Screenings Announced (Exclusive)
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which takes place at the Savannah College of Art and Design each year shortly before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences votes to determine its Oscar shortlists, and which has become a premier showcase for documentary programming, in particular, has revealed the names of the 10 documentary features that it will highlight on this year’s edition of its celebrated Docs to Watch panel. The one-of-a-kind Docs to Watch gathering, which features discussion about the challenges and rewards of documentary filmmaking, will take place at the Lucas Theatre on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
A Look Back at TV's Classic "Medical Center" Starring Chad Everett and James Daly
[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Wikipedia.com, IMDB.com, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.]
Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn
The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
TVLine Items: Danes Joins Soderbergh Series, Abishola Promotion and More
After starring in shows for Showtime and Apple TV+, Claire Danes is now making her way to HBO Max: The Homeland vet has joined the streamer’s limited series Full Circle, executive-produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), our sister site Variety reports. The six-episode project, which also stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Danes’ character are not currently available. In addition to headlining Showtime’s Homeland for eight seasons, Danes’ other TV credits include the recent Apple TV+ drama...
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
'Nothing Compares' Trailer: Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Heads to Showtime
The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.
Misty Copeland launches a program for kids to encourage more diversity in ballet
The Be Bold initiative will be based in New York City. The goal is to teach children ages 8-10 about the basics of ballet and offer other tutoring.
Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman,’ ‘Wendell & Wild,’ HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2022 NewFest Lineup
The NewFest film festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, led by a Centerpiece Screening for Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, and a special screening of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion horror comedy Wendell & Wild. Grandage’s romantic drama about a complicated love triangle in 1950s Brighton that gets untangled 40 years later had a world premiere in Toronto ahead of its Amazon release. And Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, with the voice talents of Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett and Ving Rhames, also bowed in Toronto. More from The Hollywood ReporterFive Emmy Narratives to...
Zachary Quinto Teaming with James Patterson on Audible Original Thriller ‘The Method’
Zachary Quinto is going method. The actor has teamed with blockbuster author James Patterson to co-create and executive produce a new Audible Originals series titled The Method. Described as an original thriller, the series will be released exclusively on Audible on Oct. 13.More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Kaluuya (Sort of, Not Really) Teases 'Nope': "It Has to Be Experienced, Not Described"Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie in Peacock's 'Twisted Metal'Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck' Written by Patterson with Michael B. Silver, The Method centers on Brent Quill (Quinto), a frustrated actor trying to take his game to...
Isaiah Washington on faith-based films and how having a family has changed his choice of acting roles
Isaiah Washington is opening up about how having a family has affected his acting career. In an interview with Fox News Digital at a special screening of his film "God's Not Dead: We The People," the 59-year-old actor explained that he is mindful of his wife and three children when choosing his roles in television and movies.
"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes
The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
