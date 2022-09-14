No legal precedent for reinstating blocked abortion law in Iowa, ACLU argues in court

Read full article on original website
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
Iowa unemployment rises from 2.5% to 2.6%
(The Center Square) – While U.S. employment rose two-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.7% in August, Iowa’s unemployment rate increased from 2.5% to 2.6% over the same two months. The Hawkeye State came within 5,500 jobs of its March 2020 employment level, an Iowa Workforce...
Iowa expands ARPA spending on child care business incentive grants
(The Center Square) – Iowa spent $1.6 million more in American Rescue Plan Act funding for Child Care Business Incentive grants than originally intended. Iowa Workforce Development Public Information Officer Jesse Dougherty said in an emailed statement to The Center Square that, originally, $25 million of ARPA money was slated to support the Child Care Business Incentive grant program. Another $20 million would go to infrastructure, and $5 million would be dedicated to creating more slots.
