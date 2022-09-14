Read full article on original website
Indiana unemployment rate update
Indiana’s unemployment rate in August stands at 2.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 63.3% in July to 63.4% in August,...
Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute
A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional after four parents raised concerns about leftover samples being used long after screening for rare diseases. While the lawsuit is not a class action, the decision this week will likely impact how the state maintains millions of...
Abortion clinic plans to stay open after Indiana’s new abortion ban
At least one abortion clinic plans on staying open to provide other services as the state’s new law banning most abortions take effect Thursday. The people in charge at Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend, say they will stay within the law but will help provide women who want abortions, access.
Indiana abortion band goes into effect today
Indiana’s controversial abortion ban law goes into effect today. It bans most abortions except in cases of rape and incest before the 10th week of pregnancy and if the mother’s life is in danger. The law does have exceptions in cases of rape and incest before the 10th...
Crash leads to arrest of wanted man
A crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard led to the arrest of a wanted man. On Friday, Sep. 16, Indiana State Police were running the licenses of the drivers when they discovered that 26-year-old Arkansas man Myron Jones was wanted in Tennessee. He’s charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault,...
