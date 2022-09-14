ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Mask To Celebrate History

Last night, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made some history. The two St. Louis Cardinals legends made their 325th start together as a battery dating back to Wainwright’s first career start on April 6, 2007. It all started with Wainwright filling in as the closer during the 2006 postseason...
FOX Sports

Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers

New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Gear To Honor A Legend

Roberto Clemente Day means a lot to players around Major League Baseball, especially those born in Puerto Rico, where Clemente was from. The same can be said for Yadier Molina, who along with St. Louis Cardinals teammates Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, sported the iconic No. 21 for last night’s game.
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
Cardinals take on the Reds in first of 5-game series

Cincinnati Reds (56-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-59, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (0-3, 9.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-11, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -283, Reds +231; over/under is 8...
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday

Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
