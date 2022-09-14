Read full article on original website
goaugie.com
No. 23 Vikings Defeat Warriors in Four Sets on Friday Night
WINONA, MINN. – The No. 23 Augustana volleyball team defeated the Winona State Warriors in four sets in Winona, Minnesota, on Friday. The Vikings captured the 20-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 victory in four sets over the Warriors to earn their 10th win of the season. Augustana has advanced to a 10-1 record and is 2-1 in NSIC play. Winona State is 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the loop.
goaugie.com
No. 13 Vikings Scorch Dragons 31-7 Saturday
MOORHEAD, Minn. – It was all Augustana in a 31-7 win over MSU Moorhead Saturday on Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minnesota. The 13th-ranked Vikings racked up 465 yards while Thomas Scholten made his first-career start at quarterback accounting for 260 yards throwing. Jarod Epperson led the way rushing with 115 yards on a 9.6 yards per rush average.
goaugie.com
No. 23 Vikings Fall to the Peacocks Saturday Afternoon
FAYETTE, IOWA – The No. 23 Augustana volleyball team falls to the Peacocks of Upper Iowa in four sets on Saturday afternoon in Fayette, Iowa. The Vikings were defeated 17-25, 19-25, 25-19,13-25 against the Peacocks. Augustana moves to a 10-2 record and is 2-2 in NSIC play. Upper Iowa is now 7-4 overall and 1-3 in the loop.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
amazingmadison.com
Madison Losses Homecoming Game Against SF Christian
In their homecoming game last night, the Madison Bulldogs football team dropped another close game after losing 34-28 to the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers. After a scoreless first quarter, the Chargers got on the board first with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tayton Snyder to Carter VanDonge. The two would connect again at the start of the third quarter for 45 yards.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
goaugie.com
Augustana (SD) (2-3-1, 2-1-0)-VS-MSU Moorhead (1-3-0, 1-2-0)
GOAL by MSUM Autrey, Kylie Assist by Bachelor, Morgan. Clock AUG Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSUM Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 02:02 Shot by AUG McCullough, Bailey, bottom right, saved by Carter, Quinn. 02:27 Corner kick [02:27]. 02:38 Shot by AUG...
hubcityradio.com
SDSU receiving largest grant in school history
BROOKINGS, S.D.(KJJQ)- South Dakota State University is receiving the largest grant in it’s history — up to 80-million dollars as part of the U.S. Department Of Agriculture’s “Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.”. The SDSU grant will focus on the sustainable production of beef and bison. Kristi Cammack...
Kickin’ Country ‘Secret Sound’ Local Winners
This has been so much fun! The Kickin' Country Secret Sound has been around for over 20 years, but this year was as much fun as we've EVER had with it. We gave out over $30,000 with The Secret Sound since it came back in the fall of 2021. Meet...
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired in attempted break-in; Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An attempted break-in at an apartment led to a shots-fired incident this weekend in southwest Sioux Falls. Members of the South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
wnax.com
Vermillion Elementary School Construction Overcoming Obstacles
Construction of the new elementary school in Vermillion is underway despite rising costs and supply chain issues. Superintendent Damon Alvey says they have a lot of the dirt work done….. Alvey says the costs of almost all construction materials continues to rise…. Alvey says there is a long...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
