Public Safety

‘Chicago Fire’ Reportedly Shuts Down Production After Shooting Occurs Near Set: Details

By Kat Pettibone
 2 days ago
A close call. Filming on the set of Chicago Fire reportedly came to a sudden halt after a shooting occurred a few blocks away from the NBC series.

According to CWB Chicago , the show was filming on Madison Street on Chicago’s West Side when a gunman fired several shots from a corner opposite the show’s location.

While the shooting allegedly occurred while the cast of the drama were in the middle of a take, no one from production was injured and the shooter seemingly fled the scene in a black SUV. Police are still investigating the incident.

Chicago Fire — along with Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med — all hail from creator Dick Wolf and routinely shoot on location in the Windy City.

The three procedurals have made headlines multiple times recently, with P.D. announcing late last month that original cast member Jesse Lee Soffer would be exiting the crime drama following its upcoming 10th season.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski , Matt Olmstead , Derek Haas , Michael Brandt , Rick Eid , Gwen Sigan , NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer, 38, said in an August statement to Variety . "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Hours after the news broke, the In Time actor took to social media to further extend his gratitude to loyal viewers. “Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all,” he wrote via Twitter at the time.

The New York native starred on the hit show since its premiere in 2014 — even making his debut as Detective Jay Halstead during the season 2 debut of Chicago Fire a year prior.

Fire , for its part, garnered attention in May after it announced the death of its onset Dalmation, Tuesday, who worked on the show for seven years.

Christine Mahaney , the dog's trainer, confirmed Tuesday's passing via social media at the time, writing, “It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues. This may be the most difficult post I ever make.”

The post continued, “The love from you, Tuesday’s fans , over the past 4 years has been immense. Allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished. Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the Chicago Fire family. Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special.”

Following his death, the cast and crew mourned the beloved pup.

“Heartbroken to learn my little buddy is gone ,” Daniel Kyri , who played her owner Darren Ritter on the show, wrote, sharing a snap with the Dalmatian from set. “Sending all my love to her trainer today. I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

Comments / 34

TSmith
2d ago

Maybe they need to call in the cast of Chicago P D to solve the crime in under an hour.

Reply(3)
22
ART PALOMBA
2d ago

The mayor of that city should be fired. She's done nothing to improve the quality of life in Chicago.😡

Reply(1)
14
Bobby Carlson
1d ago

They need to call Chicago PD get ahold of that 1 gravelly voice crooked cop I'm sure his character is based on a real life individual

Reply(2)
2
