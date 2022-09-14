ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans

Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ja’Marr Chase: Trevon Diggs isn’t too much on technique-sound

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season. It tied the franchise record set by Everson Walls in 1985 and earned Diggs All-Pro honors. But Diggs also was targeted 103 times and allowed 907 passing yards and four touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Some call Diggs...

