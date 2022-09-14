Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.

