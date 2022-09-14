Read full article on original website
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
Yardbarker
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Von Miller offers bold prediction about 2022 season
Von Miller is pouring on the hot take sauce. On an episode this week of his show “The Voncast” for Bleacher Report, the Buffalo Bills linebacker Miller offered a bold prediction about the 2022 season — he believes that Bills QB Josh Allen will win NFL MVP.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs hit with $10,609 fine for taunting Rams’ Jalen Ramsey after TD
One of the must-watch duels from the Buffalo Bills’ Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams centered on the coverage matchup between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wideout Stefon Diggs. By the end of the game, Diggs had the last laugh. Diggs hauled in eight receptions for 122 receiving...
Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans
Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
Report: Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in coach search
Nebraska has contacted Urban Meyer during its search for a new head coach, CBS Sports reported Saturday. Meyer was in
NBC Sports
Ja’Marr Chase: Trevon Diggs isn’t too much on technique-sound
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season. It tied the franchise record set by Everson Walls in 1985 and earned Diggs All-Pro honors. But Diggs also was targeted 103 times and allowed 907 passing yards and four touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Some call Diggs...
