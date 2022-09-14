ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Browns poised for stand-out performances vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns will look to stay undefeated in Week 2 when they take on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Building on their success against the Carolina Panthers on the NFL’s opening weekend, the Browns seem primed to make something special happen against the lowly Jets, and have their revitalized offense ready to prove that their Week 1 performance wasn’t a fluke.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
Yardbarker

Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating the Browns cornerback situation entering Week 2

The Cleveland Browns continue to churn the bottom of their roster after a Week one victory over the Carolina Panthers. With CB Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve, the Browns front office looked to add some additional depth at cornerback signing first-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (5-11, 197). Graham Jr was drafted in the 6th round in the 2021 draft and played in four games for the Bears last season, spending the other 14 weeks on their practice squad.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday

Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

