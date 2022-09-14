The Cleveland Browns will look to stay undefeated in Week 2 when they take on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Building on their success against the Carolina Panthers on the NFL’s opening weekend, the Browns seem primed to make something special happen against the lowly Jets, and have their revitalized offense ready to prove that their Week 1 performance wasn’t a fluke.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO