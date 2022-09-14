Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Report: Don't expect Chester Rogers as the Browns return man in Week 2
It was an easy connection and speculation to make. When the Browns signed wide receiver Chester Rogers to the practice squad this week, it was pretty clear the move was related to special teams and not the Cleveland offense. Rogers finished in the top 10 in the NFL in 2021 in both punt and kick returns while with the Tennessee Titans.
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Vikings offensive communication will be tested in Philadelphia
Kevin O'Connell will face his first road atmosphere as head coach
3 Browns poised for stand-out performances vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns will look to stay undefeated in Week 2 when they take on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Building on their success against the Carolina Panthers on the NFL’s opening weekend, the Browns seem primed to make something special happen against the lowly Jets, and have their revitalized offense ready to prove that their Week 1 performance wasn’t a fluke.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)
It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
Yardbarker
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
There was a time when former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas was synonymous with the Cleveland Browns. After all, he became one of the team’s most recognizable players. Browns fans put him in high regard because he played his entire 11-season career with the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the...
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers
The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
Updating the Browns cornerback situation entering Week 2
The Cleveland Browns continue to churn the bottom of their roster after a Week one victory over the Carolina Panthers. With CB Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve, the Browns front office looked to add some additional depth at cornerback signing first-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (5-11, 197). Graham Jr was drafted in the 6th round in the 2021 draft and played in four games for the Bears last season, spending the other 14 weeks on their practice squad.
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday
Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
