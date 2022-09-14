Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
NFL Week 2: Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow ... and the 2-0 Cleveland Browns? What to watch for
USA TODAY Sports previews all 16 Week 2 matchups. Some of the best include the resurgence of Saquon Barkley and the possibility of the 2-0 Browns.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants
A look at some of the most interesting players to watch during the Week 2 matchup.
Yardbarker
Saquon Barkley took home this honor for his week 1 performance
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants started 1-0 with a 21-20 victory vs the Titans. They had luck on their side with Randy Bullock missing a game-winning 47-yard field goal. A fourth quarter comeback in week one helped seal the victory for New York, but Saquon Barkley carried the team all game long. He looked fresh and it was clear that Barkley is much healthier than he was in week one last season. His stellar performance earned him the honor of being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
NFL・
Yardbarker
New York Giants: Know Thy Enemy… Carolina’s Passing Game
The Panthers visit the Giants with an offense that is still feeling itself out. Baker Mayfield is still jelling with his receivers, but they could improve a lot from week one to week two, especially as they integrate Christian McCaffrey more into the offense. Wide Receivers. 6′ 3” Robbie Anderson...
Giants vs. Panthers: 5 biggest storylines for Week 2
The New York Giants (1-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon in Big Blue’ 2022 regular season home opener. Here are five top storylines we are following. What's at stake?. The Giants won their season opener last week in Tennessee, 21-20, against the Titans....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants seek first 2-0 start since 2016; Panthers need win
CAROLINA (0-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-0) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX OPENING LINE: Giants by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 0-1, New York 1-0.
Relive the Sooners 49-14 domination of Nebraska through stunning images
Their first trip to Lincoln since 2009 couldn’t have gone any better for the Oklahoma Sooners. Their 49-14 win helped the Sooners improve to 3-0 on the season. It was a game that saw several players have break out performances. Eric Gray ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Marcus Major added two more touchdowns to his ledger for 2022. Jalil Farooq had his best performance of the season and caught his first career touchdown pass.
FOX Sports
New York Giants riding a rare wave of momentum
The New York talk shows have been crackling with energy, the mics and phone lines brought to life, finally spared from chat dominated by doom and gloom. Over the past week, the Big Apple has allowed itself to bathe in newfound, possibly fleeting, NFL glory. A collective Big Blue grin has floated over from the Meadowlands and spread across much of the city.
Comments / 0