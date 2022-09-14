Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
Vikings offensive communication will be tested in Philadelphia
Kevin O'Connell will face his first road atmosphere as head coach
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
Aaron Rodgers says ‘communication’ is biggest issue between him and Green Bay Packers receivers
Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers seems to like his 2022 wide receiver corps. However, he plans to hold them
Bears vs. Packers: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 2 matchup
The Chicago Bears will look to become 2-0 as they kick off week two on the road against their historic rivals, the Green Bay Packers. To no surprise, Green Bay is heavily favored, and the Bears will look to play spoiler for the second straight week. These teams have met...
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash
The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
6 Packers who need to rebound vs. Bears in Week 2
The Green Bay Packers missed too many opportunities and had a few too many coverage breakdowns during a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Every week is a new opportunity. In the NFL, it’s all about turning the page to the next week. And a few players in Green Bay need to play a lot better in the second game of the 2022 season.
6 Key Packers players to watch this week against the Bears
It’s been a long time since we have been able to say the Chicago Bears are undefeated and the Green Bay Packers are winless. That streak has a chance to continue this weekend when the two teams renew their historic rivalry. The Bears are coming off an improbable victory...
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
Bear Necessities: Chicago not underestimating Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears will face their divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football where a familiar face awaits them. It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers has...
'It's going to be electric' at Lambeau for primetime Packers-Bears
GREEN BAY – Three years ago, when Matt LaFleur coached in his first Packers-Bears game, there was a lot more in the air than just the rivalry. It was LaFleur's first game, period, as a head coach, and the first game of the entire 2019 NFL season, televised nationally in prime time.
