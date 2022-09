Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are believed to not be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral or any events leading up to it. Instead, they’re showing off their innate stylish sides by attending the front row of London Fashion Week. While attending the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week on Sept 18, all eyes were on them and their sensational outfits. See the rare photos below! Lady Eliza arrived in a cut-out mini-dress that was as mesmerizing as it was glamorous. Underneath, she’s rocking a white sequined bralette that matches her chic heels. Her twin sister...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO