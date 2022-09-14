ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, MS

kicks96news.com

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman who pulls gun on popcorn shop owner at Northpark Mall in custody

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popcorn store inside the Northpark Mall in Ridgeland Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. "I was really scared, because this has never happened to me before," said Jayce Alyce. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the shooting...
RIDGELAND, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
City
Kosciusko, MS
Kosciusko, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Camden, MS
City
Madison, MS
City
Carthage, MS
WJTV 12

Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
BYRAM, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Traffic stops result in 11 drug arrests

Almost a dozen felony drug arrests were made during traffic stops in the county over the weekend, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Those stops include the arrest of a Hickory man who was pulled over on Highway 19 north in a black Toyota Tundra near the Kosciusko Road with meth in the car, Clark said.
HICKORY, MS
Person
Jean Hill
wtva.com

Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man admits to killing man, shooting others at bar

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes Thursday related to a mass shooting in July 2020 at a bar. Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, said 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts occurring from an incident that took place at the M-Bar sports lounge at 6340 Ridgewood Court Drive in Jackson.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Officer injured during police chase in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges

Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
NEWTON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals wanted for multiple auto burglaries. Police said they are looking for the individuals in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in the city. Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime […]
CLINTON, MS
WREG

Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

