kicks96news.com
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
WAPT
Woman who pulls gun on popcorn shop owner at Northpark Mall in custody
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popcorn store inside the Northpark Mall in Ridgeland Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. "I was really scared, because this has never happened to me before," said Jayce Alyce. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the shooting...
breezynews.com
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
kicks96news.com
Shooter Nabbed Quickly Due to Teamwork from Kosciusko Police and Attala Sheriff’s Office
At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 a caller reported that someone shot into their residence on Carter Street in Kosciusko. The shooter was seen fleeing the area in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis and was believed to be headed toward Hwy 19 North. Attala County Deputies and...
Adverse reaction to gummies leads to search of Mississippi business, drug arrest
Reports of adverse reactions to packages of gummies laced with THC have landed one Mississippi business man in jail. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Starkville Police Department investigators served a search warrant at Bulldog Smoke Shop, 303 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, was charged with...
Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly crash while fleeing from cops drunk
A Mississippi man who was convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase resulting in a head-on collision that killed a Starkville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Eric William Patton of Natchez pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday. He also pleaded...
Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
Neshoba Democrat
Traffic stops result in 11 drug arrests
Almost a dozen felony drug arrests were made during traffic stops in the county over the weekend, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Those stops include the arrest of a Hickory man who was pulled over on Highway 19 north in a black Toyota Tundra near the Kosciusko Road with meth in the car, Clark said.
wtva.com
Starkville Police: Adverse reaction to THC gummies led to arrest
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Starkville say an adverse reaction to THC gummies led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man. According to the Starkville Police Department, investigators used a warrant on Friday to search Bulldog Smoke Shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. This led to the...
WALB 10
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
Mississippi man admits to killing man, shooting others at bar
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes Thursday related to a mass shooting in July 2020 at a bar. Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, said 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts occurring from an incident that took place at the M-Bar sports lounge at 6340 Ridgewood Court Drive in Jackson.
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
Mississippi deputy injured during police pursuit of suspect in stolen car. Two arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community. Contact was made with a vehicle matching the description used...
WLBT
Officer injured during police chase in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer suffered injuries during a police chase in Pike County on Monday, September 12. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community, where contact was made with a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the robbery.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges
Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
WLBT
Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to see more law enforcement presence downtown and in the surrounding areas as Capitol Police conduct more safety checks. Thursday, three new officers were sworn into the department. It’s a part of the chief’s plan to rapidly build a more visible force. “I...
Suspects wanted for auto burglaries in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals wanted for multiple auto burglaries. Police said they are looking for the individuals in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in the city. Anyone who recognizes the individuals should call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime […]
Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department’s headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
