ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Treasuries#Treasury Securities#Market Clearing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Reuters#Sec
CoinTelegraph

IOTA co-founder: Lummis-Gillibrand is a blessing for the crypto industry

There’s never a good time for a crypto winter, but it would be difficult to envision a worse time than right now. Even before 70% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) value evaporated seemingly overnight, things were not going great in the court of public opinion. Negative sentiment was everywhere; a Twitter account documenting crypto bros taking it on the chin racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Now the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are laying off full-time employees by the thousands, and the self-proclaimed “Cryptoqueen” has landed a spot on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for defrauding investors out of $4 billion. Oof. The prosecution rests.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Biden Administration Pitches for Regulation and Strict Oversight of Crypto

While the Treasury will lead a team of government departments on CBDC, the White House has stopped short of endorsing a digital dollar. In a series of reports, the Joe Biden administration on Friday has offered its response to the President’s executive order on cryptocurrencies – Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets – issued earlier this year, media reports said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
zycrypto.com

SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

White House Releases First Crypto Regulatory Framework—Here's What You Need to Know

The White House has published the first framework on regulating the digital assets space. It highlighted the need for protecting consumers, preventing crypto-related crime, and maintaining the country's standing as a global financial powerhouse. It also shed further light on the government's potential plans to launch a CBDC. The White...
POTUS
Entrepreneur

A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
MARKETS
kitco.com

U.S. lawmakers grill SEC's Gensler on his hawkish crypto stance

(Kitco News) U.S. lawmakers tried to get to the bottom of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler's definition of what differentiates Bitcoin from other cryptocurrencies. During Thursday's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Gensler faced some pointed questions regarding what makes Bitcoin not a security, with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy