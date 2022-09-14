Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House calls for more regulations as cryptocurrencies grow more popular
President Biden's administration is pushing for more regulations on digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, and it's advocating for tougher oversight at a time when the popularity of virtual money continues to grow. In a series of new reports released Friday that lay out recommendations, the White House pointed to the...
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CoinDesk
CFTC Already Preparing to Be Crypto Watchdog, Behnam Tells US Senators
Rostin Behnam, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said he has already directed his agency to begin preparing to be the major, fully funded regulator for much of the crypto market, as anticipated in Senate legislation. “The volatility in the market, and its impact on retail customers...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a $16,000,000,000,000 Blockchain Opportunity for 2030, According to Consulting Giant BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that blockchain technology presents a massive business opportunity by 2030. The global consulting giant says in a new report that “on-chain asset tokenization” can help address the challenge posed by asset illiquidity. According to Boston Consulting Group, the value of tokenized assets worldwide...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
CoinTelegraph
IOTA co-founder: Lummis-Gillibrand is a blessing for the crypto industry
There’s never a good time for a crypto winter, but it would be difficult to envision a worse time than right now. Even before 70% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) value evaporated seemingly overnight, things were not going great in the court of public opinion. Negative sentiment was everywhere; a Twitter account documenting crypto bros taking it on the chin racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Now the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are laying off full-time employees by the thousands, and the self-proclaimed “Cryptoqueen” has landed a spot on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for defrauding investors out of $4 billion. Oof. The prosecution rests.
Biden administration targets crypto enforcement, digital asset rules
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
kitco.com
Celsius files for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network on Thursday, filed a request for sale of its stablecoin holdings, in a bid to generate liquidity to fund its operations. The New Jersey-based company intends to sell their current and any future stablecoins it may receive, as needed, to fund...
cryptopotato.com
Biden Administration Pitches for Regulation and Strict Oversight of Crypto
While the Treasury will lead a team of government departments on CBDC, the White House has stopped short of endorsing a digital dollar. In a series of reports, the Joe Biden administration on Friday has offered its response to the President’s executive order on cryptocurrencies – Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets – issued earlier this year, media reports said.
CoinTelegraph
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
The Uruguayan government has introduced legislation to the parliament that accelerates the regulation of the crypto space in the country and establishes the central bank as the regulatory authority. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that...
zycrypto.com
SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
Doubts Over XRP's Future As Ripple's Battle With the SEC Continues
Ripple is reportedly close to settling out of court with the SEC over allegations that the firm's currency is "unregistered security."
kitco.com
Chinese court approves crypto trading while Thailand bans lending and staking services
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent ruling from the Beijing Number One Intermediate People’s Court, investors are allowed to trade...
cryptobriefing.com
White House Releases First Crypto Regulatory Framework—Here's What You Need to Know
The White House has published the first framework on regulating the digital assets space. It highlighted the need for protecting consumers, preventing crypto-related crime, and maintaining the country's standing as a global financial powerhouse. It also shed further light on the government's potential plans to launch a CBDC. The White...
A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
kitco.com
U.S. lawmakers grill SEC's Gensler on his hawkish crypto stance
(Kitco News) U.S. lawmakers tried to get to the bottom of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler's definition of what differentiates Bitcoin from other cryptocurrencies. During Thursday's testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Gensler faced some pointed questions regarding what makes Bitcoin not a security, with...
