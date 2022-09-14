Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest 3 people leaving casino on multiple gun, drug charges
A Camden man and two women were arrested with drugs and guns in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, after leaving the casinos, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Vintress L. Sutherland, 27, of 2151 Stump Bridge Road, Camden in northern Madison County, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Mississippi deputy injured during police pursuit of suspect in stolen car. Two arrested on multiple charges.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators were dispatched to an area in the Progress Community. Contact was made with a vehicle matching the description used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges
Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
WTOK-TV
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.
JONES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Jones County has pleaded guilty to tens of thousands of dollars in SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services says Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, received $30,014 in food stamp benefits between August 2015 and October 2020 by not accurately reporting her household.
Traffic stop on Mississippi interstate leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs, stolen weapon
On Thursday afternoon Sept. 8, 2022, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz passenger car on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passengers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious. At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road. The home was already severely structurally compromised by...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
WDAM-TV
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County. According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.
WTOK-TV
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Board of Supervisors to set up a date for the public to take a tour of the new law enforcement complex on Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the project is still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver died and a passenger, a minor, suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night. According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the driver has been identified as Dalton C. Edwards, 19. The next of kin have been notified. According to...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department’s headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a...
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
prentissheadlight.com
Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man
The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
State Route 487 to temporarily close in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 487 in Leake County will temporarily close. State Route 487 will be closed between Standing Pine Road and Kelly Town Road from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Crews will replace a pipe underneath the roadway. […]
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
WLBT
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
WDAM-TV
Dixie Electric again asking hunters not to shoot around power, fiber lines
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Representatives with Dixie Electric Power Association are, once again, asking dove hunters not to shoot around power and fiber optic lines. “We know it’s the easy shot, but we ask that you don’t take the easy shot,” said Amanda Mills, communications specialist with Dixie Electric Power Association (DEPA). “Help your co-op, help your neighbors and stay away from shooting anywhere near a power or a fiber line.”
Comments / 0