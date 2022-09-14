ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshoba County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Audit shows millions in potential savings for three school districts

Three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers millions annually, according to three new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office. This project was conducted by data analytics firm GlimpseK12 and was funded by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Three school districts—Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Neshoba Democrat

Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County

Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

State Route 487 to temporarily close in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 487 in Leake County will temporarily close. State Route 487 will be closed between Standing Pine Road and Kelly Town Road from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Crews will replace a pipe underneath the roadway. […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Board of Supervisors to set up a date for the public to take a tour of the new law enforcement complex on Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the project is still...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters

BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges

Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
NEWTON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Philadelphia native has held hearts assisting surgeries

Assisting with coronary artery bypass grafting and heart transplants is fulfilling work for Philadelphia’s Alexandra Weir Leming now in Virginia. The Neshoba County native has learned that you never know when your kindness will be the last thing someone experiences. Leming always knew she wanted to go into the...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
lakelubbers.com

Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
News Break
Politics
breezynews.com

DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WTOK-TV

Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
WTOK-TV

No Good Morning Meridian Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Traffic stops result in 11 drug arrests

Almost a dozen felony drug arrests were made during traffic stops in the county over the weekend, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Those stops include the arrest of a Hickory man who was pulled over on Highway 19 north in a black Toyota Tundra near the Kosciusko Road with meth in the car, Clark said.
HICKORY, MS

