Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Del Re, Westfield sets the tone early in win over Elizabeth - Football recap
Peter Del Re took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown giving Westfield a lead it never relinquished as it rolled to a 38-20 victory over Elizabeth at Williams Field in Elizabeth. Dylan Wragg ran for an 8-yard touchdown and then kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the...
Rowan Volleyball Uses all Their Team’s Strengths to Sweep Cabrini
Rowan volleyball continued to maintain its winning streak on Thursday, Sept. 15, as they powered past Cabrini University in three sets to move to 9-0 for the year. The Profs and Cavaliers exchanged points in the first set, which came down to the wire. Rowan was propelled by an 11-4 run at the end of the first set to help the Profs secure the opening set, 25-18.
Rowan Men’s Rugby Team Preps for the 2022 Season With a Scrimmage Against Villanova
Rowan men’s rugby is back and they are hungry for a better and stronger season. The Profs are looking to grow as a young team as the season kicks off in two weeks. Last season, the Profs ended with a record 6-1-1 and missed the playoffs because of point differential, being defeated by the champions of National Collegiate Rugby, Kutztown University. Assistant Coach Bill Stom explains his expectations for the team this year.
Trouble with lights, but not electricity for Weequahic in rousing win over Snyder
If Weequahic was looking for some sort of sign that its offense had finally arrived after five relatively quiet quarters, it came with a dramatic flare that might have been even too outlandish for Hollywood. The banks of floodlights at Untermann Field went suddenly dark late in the first quarter...
unionnewsdaily.com
Rahway varsity football player dies in his sleep; team to honor him this season
RAHWAY, NJ — “This is just a really tough time we’re going through right now,” Rahway High School head football coach Brian Russo said in a phone interview with Union County LocalSource on Monday, Sept. 12. It had been just four days since it had been...
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 4 HS football games Sept. 16-17 for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing and there’s no better way to check out the games you can’t get to then watching for free right here. NJ.com will be live streaming four games this week, beginning with a Shore Conference American Division showdown between No. 3 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) and host Middletown South (2-0) on Friday. RBC is averaging better than 40 points per game, while Middletown South has surrendered just 27 in its two victories.
Friday Night Football: Passaic County Tech takes on West Orange in ‘Game of the Week’
It’s Friday night and New Jersey’s high school football teams are battling it out on the gridiron.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Football: Hasbrouck Heights run past North Arlington
Hasbrouck Heights ran for at least 400 yards in the Aviators’ 49-16 win over North Arlington in Hasbrouck Heights. Anthony DiLascio couldn’t be stopped as he gashed North Arlington’s defense for 301 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Frankie Billings had another six carries for 37 yards and two more scores, and Jake Summers had a long 62-yard touchdown on the ground as well.
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
riverdalepress.com
Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach
Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
chattanoogacw.com
UT Football player removed from team following arrest for domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee Football player has been removed from the team following an arrest for domestic assault, according to WATE. Security footage from the university campus was a part of the police investigation. WATE reports that 23-year-old Savion Herring of Irvington, NJ was arrested and...
Racial Slur Found Scrawled on Freshman’s Door at Rowan University
Following Rowan University’s first week of classes, a time typically associated with the new-found freedom of young college students, a freshman student residing at Holly Pointe Commons reported a recurring incident of racial vandalism upon her doorstep. On Sunday, Sept. 11, a female student walked outside of her dorm...
Thrillist
An Entire NJ Transit Line Was Just Renamed for an Online Sports Betting Company
Your next NJ Transit ride might have a different name. As NJ.com reports, the online sports betting company BetMGM will become the first corporate sponsor of a rail line in the country as part of a three-year, $3 million sponsorship deal announced this week. The line, which connects Secaucus Junction with MetLife Stadium, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the American Dream mega-mall, will now be known as the BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.
