HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
Eminem Reflects on His Overdose: ‘That Whole Process Took a Long Time for My Brain to Start Working Again’
Eminem joined his manager Paul Rosenberg on his podcast “Paul Pod” to discuss how the rapper came back from an accidental overdose of methadone in 2007. The interview is part of a seven-episode limited podcast series that launched in August to celebrate the rapper and the release of his recent greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Recalls 50 Cent 'Covering' For Him During Drug Addiction
Eminem has shed more more light on the dark days of his past drug addiction, revealing his habit was so bad that 50 Cent once had to “cover” for him during a television interview. In a self-penned cover story for XXL magazine that dropped on Wednesday (September 14),...
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL・
Teyana Taylor Sued for $50,000 for Non-Payment of Rent For Harlem Nail Salon, Junie Bee Nails
R&B singer Teyana Taylor is being sued after being accused of not paying rent for a nail salon in her hometown of Harlem, New York. According to theGrio, a lawsuit was filed on Aug. 30, citing that the performer did not pay rent owed at the location that housed the nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, Inc., named after her daughter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
Dr. Dre Reveals He Almost Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm in 2021
Dr. Dre recently revealed how close he was to death after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021. On Monday (Aug. 15), Dolvett Quince shared a snippet of his upcoming interview with Dr. Dre for the Workout the Doubt podcast. During the sit-down, the legendary producer spoke about nearly dying after he suffered a brain aneurysm last January.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit
Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
