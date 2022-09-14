After the Cal got things rolling with a touchdown, Notre Dame answered. Not only did the Irish finally get a first down, but the drive ended up in points. Chris Tyree returned the kick to the ND 40-yard line. On 1st and 10, Tyree rushed up the middle for 6 yards. On 2nd and 4, Tyree rushed left and Notre Dame picked up its first first down of the game. That run went for 10 yards. On 1st and 10 from the Cal 44-yard line, Tyree was stopped after a gain of a yard. On 2nd and 9, Audric Estime rushed left for 6 yards. On 3rd and 3, Drew Pyne hit Tyree short to the left and he picked up 5 yards and another first down. On 1st and 10 from the Cal 32, Estime carried the ball for 3 yards. On 2nd and 7, Estime picked up 3 more yards on the ground. On 3rd and 4, Pyne didn’t look ready for the snap, the ball hit him, he rushed left and it went for a 1-yard loss. On 4th and 5 from the 27, Blake Grupe came on for the 45-yard field goal and it was no good, wide left. However, Cal was offsides and it resulted in a first down for Notre Dame. On 1st and 10 from the ND 22-yard line, Tyree rushed for a yard. On 2nd and 9, Pyne threw to a wide open Tyree in the middle of the field and it resulted in a 21-yard touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO