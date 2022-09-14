Read full article on original website
New Bern vs. Havelock football: Five players to watch on each team
All State Preps on 247Sports and Carolina Recruits will be collaborating for the rest of the football season and beyond. The focus will be on high school football players in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This week, Joshua Graham of Carolina Recruits lists the top players to watch in...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
Drew Pyne hits Chris Tyree for the Notre Dame score, Tied 7-7 with Cal
After the Cal got things rolling with a touchdown, Notre Dame answered. Not only did the Irish finally get a first down, but the drive ended up in points. Chris Tyree returned the kick to the ND 40-yard line. On 1st and 10, Tyree rushed up the middle for 6 yards. On 2nd and 4, Tyree rushed left and Notre Dame picked up its first first down of the game. That run went for 10 yards. On 1st and 10 from the Cal 44-yard line, Tyree was stopped after a gain of a yard. On 2nd and 9, Audric Estime rushed left for 6 yards. On 3rd and 3, Drew Pyne hit Tyree short to the left and he picked up 5 yards and another first down. On 1st and 10 from the Cal 32, Estime carried the ball for 3 yards. On 2nd and 7, Estime picked up 3 more yards on the ground. On 3rd and 4, Pyne didn’t look ready for the snap, the ball hit him, he rushed left and it went for a 1-yard loss. On 4th and 5 from the 27, Blake Grupe came on for the 45-yard field goal and it was no good, wide left. However, Cal was offsides and it resulted in a first down for Notre Dame. On 1st and 10 from the ND 22-yard line, Tyree rushed for a yard. On 2nd and 9, Pyne threw to a wide open Tyree in the middle of the field and it resulted in a 21-yard touchdown.
Cal at Notre Dame: Game Thread
Almost time for kickoff! Tune into NBC for the television broadcast. ND receives and Cal gets them off the field with a three-and-out. Sirmon gets the sack on third-and-six. So far so good!. Cal starts its drive near midfield but also goes three-and-out: Ott 7-yard run, Ott for no gain,...
Ryan Harris: Patrick Mahomes Is That Dude For Chiefs
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss why he believes Patrick Mahomes is that dude for the Chiefs.
Top Player Prop For Thursday Night Football
Leger Douzable and Ryan Wilson join Chris Hassel to break down their top player props for Thursday Night Football.
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff Notre Dame vs. Cal
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the matchup between Notre Dame and the Golden Bears of Cal at Notre Dame Stadium.
Gators assistant Mike Peterson to hit the recruiting trail on Friday
The Gators will be present to watch one of their offensive commits on Friday evening.
