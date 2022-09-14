Read full article on original website
BBB warns of predatory loan companies and debt collection scammers
(WXYZ) — If you've been receiving annoying phone calls about debt you know you do not owe, you're not alone. Thousands of people have complained about these debt collection scammers to the Better Business Bureau. On top of that, more than 100,000 people have lodged complaints with the BBB...
Mustang owners descend on downtown Detroit for global debut of 7th-generation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Ford unveiled the new seventh generation Mustang at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The car includes two new engines with improved fuel efficiency and an all-new updated interior. The global debut was held in Hart Plaza in front of more than...
Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena
(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive. According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.
'Air Mobility Experience' comes to the Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of transportation is on display at the North American International Auto Show with the all new Air Mobility Experience, giving the term "off road vehicle" a new definition. On display Thursday was the flying hover bike called the XTurismo. There was a brief demo...
Detroit Police Athletic League among the charities aided by Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The auto show charity preview gives a tremendous boost to charities like the Detroit PAL. In total, it’s a game changer delivering more than an average $200,000 a year in donations according to their CEO. “We’re focused on kids and community. Over 10,000 kids a...
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
Hearing the game in another language? Here's how to fix it
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As football season begins and temperatures begin to drop, many are eager to kick back and watch their favorite sports teams on game days, but many have experienced game broadcasts in other languages. Many networks now offer Spanish-language broadcasts for many events, including sporting events. In...
Detroit Auto Show, Disney on Ice, and food truck rally happening this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit is expected to be a busy one. In addition to the return of the North American International Auto Show, both the Lions and Tigers will be hosting games in Detroit. If you're feeling hungry, the Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally is...
The new forms of stalking and what you should know
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I love my kids and want to see them one day,” said Tom Markaj who is currently facing stalking charges. Tom Markaj lost custody of his children because of a stalking case he has in Macomb County. Markaj vented in a way...
Dearborn police ticketing parents dropping Fordson high students off in left & middle lanes
(WXYZ) — Police are now cracking down on dangerous school drop-offs that are putting students and drivers at risk in Dearborn. It's happening outside of Fordson High School on Ford Road, and some parents are learning a hard lesson. Police say parents have been stopping sometimes in the left...
Popular berm along Detroit Riverfront back open after improvement project
(WXYZ) — The popular berm along the Detroit Riverfront at Milliken State Park and Harbor is back open after being closed for improvements. It's not clear when the berm opened, but the gates surrounding the berm which have been up for the past couple of years were down as of Friday morning.
Nurses come to a mother's rescue whose home burns down while being induced
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, September 11, while Deveia Martin fought to bring her sixth child Josiah into the world at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, just seven miles away, her family home in Detroit and everything she'd done to prepare for her little boy, was burning to the ground.
Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries are convening Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road...
Man back in custody for allegedly capturing images in restrooms in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is back in police custody and faces 13 new felony charges for allegedly capturing images of unclothed people in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arrested on Thursday and is now being charged with seven felony counts of capturing and distributing images of unclothed people and six count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Boys & Girls Clubs ignited his passion, now decades later this Detroit artist is back as a mentor
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Before Phillip Simpson was creating smiles across Detroit with his art, he was a kid growing up at 7 Mile and Hoover. "As a kid, you're dealing with things that kids deal with; you're dealing with confidence, you're dealing with possible bullies," said Simpson of The Smile Brand.
Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out
FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Laura Hibbert told 7 Action News her son called her Tuesday afternoon in a panic as a group of teenagers tried breaking into their home on Garfield Road in Fraser. "They came in with knives and ski masks, and they were really trying to kill...
Man dies in Livingston Co. Jail just hours after his arrest; family now demanding answers
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours. John had no prior criminal history. But when the father of two got into an argument with...
Detroit mother charged in connection to the shooting death of her 8-year-old child
(WXYZ) — Wayne County prosecutors took a strong stance charging a mother whose 10-year-old son fatally shot his sister. That mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree child abuse, and three counts of a felony firearm. During the virtual court hearing, the mother was overcome...
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday; here's how metro Detroiters are celebrating
(WXYZ) — Thursday marks the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 where our country honors the culture and contributions of Americans with Hispanic roots. The time of celebration is also a period of reflection. People in Southwest Detroit, which...
