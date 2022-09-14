ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive. According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.
DETROIT, MI
'Air Mobility Experience' comes to the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of transportation is on display at the North American International Auto Show with the all new Air Mobility Experience, giving the term "off road vehicle" a new definition. On display Thursday was the flying hover bike called the XTurismo. There was a brief demo...
DETROIT, MI
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hearing the game in another language? Here's how to fix it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As football season begins and temperatures begin to drop, many are eager to kick back and watch their favorite sports teams on game days, but many have experienced game broadcasts in other languages. Many networks now offer Spanish-language broadcasts for many events, including sporting events. In...
DETROIT, MI
The new forms of stalking and what you should know

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I love my kids and want to see them one day,” said Tom Markaj who is currently facing stalking charges. Tom Markaj lost custody of his children because of a stalking case he has in Macomb County. Markaj vented in a way...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries are convening Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road...
DETROIT, MI
Man back in custody for allegedly capturing images in restrooms in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is back in police custody and faces 13 new felony charges for allegedly capturing images of unclothed people in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arrested on Thursday and is now being charged with seven felony counts of capturing and distributing images of unclothed people and six count of using a computer to commit a crime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Laura Hibbert told 7 Action News her son called her Tuesday afternoon in a panic as a group of teenagers tried breaking into their home on Garfield Road in Fraser. "They came in with knives and ski masks, and they were really trying to kill...
FRASER, MI

