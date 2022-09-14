Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MH hosting Lake Hamilton
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will return to the home turf for the first time since the season opener. The Bombers will welcome in Lake Hamilton to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home is currently 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the 6A-West....
Poll results: Amid the football standouts, a spiker wins vote for player of the week
Did your favorite player win? Watch for next week’s poll for another chance to vote. Coming soon.
Top Plays: Vote for the best video highlight from metro-east high school sports Week 3
A look at the biggest varsity high school plays in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our play of the week.
KATV
Little Rock Christian overpowers Russellville's score
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Christian defeated Russellville in Friday night's game. The final score was (42-14).
Comments / 0