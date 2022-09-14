ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday football schedule includes MH hosting Lake Hamilton

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will return to the home turf for the first time since the season opener. The Bombers will welcome in Lake Hamilton to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home is currently 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in the 6A-West....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

